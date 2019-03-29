Trek-Segafredo’s Ryan Mullen hit by car while training

The Irishman will miss the E3 BinckBank Classic after the incident

Trek-Segafredo’s Ryan Mullen has been forced to pull out of the E3 BinckBank Classic after he was hit by a car while training.

The team announced that the Irishman was involved in a collision on Thursday (March 28) and would have to miss his next race.

Mullen was due to ride in support of John Degenkolb and Jasper Stuyven in the Belgian one-day race, formerly known as E3 Harelbeke.

Trek-Segafredo said on Twitter: “Last minute roster change for E3 BinckBank Classic.

“Ryan Mullen was hit by a car while training.

“He wants to let everyone know that he’s okay, sore obviously, but needs a few days to recover.”

The 24-year-old will be replaced by Kiwi team-mate Alex Frame.

Mullen said on Twitter: “Usually the café ride is a chance to de-stress and drink coffee.

“Sadly, today neither of those things happened.

“I’m all good though, nothing broken, not even the driver.

“I’ll be back soon.”

Mullen is a five-time Irish national champion, with three time trial titles and two road race victories.

He is due to ride Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders next month.

Mullen had already opened his one-day campaign in Belgium, starting with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad earlier this month.

He went on to ride Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Nokere Koerse, the Bredene Koksijde Classic and the Three Days of De Panne.

Trek-Segafredo are targeting one-day victory with Stuyven and Degenkolb.

Stuyven has had previous victory in Belgium, winning Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne but failing to take a Monument victory despite his consistency in the Classics.

Degenkolb has a better track record in the spring, having already won Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo, but has been returning to his best after a lot of misfortune in recent seasons.