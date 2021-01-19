Remco Evenepoel forced to take more time off bike as recovery continues

Remco Evenepoel has had to take more time off the bike after scans showed that his injuries caused by his crash at Il lombardia in 2020 had not fully healed, his team have revealed.

The young Belgian won almost every race he had entered last season and was in the main group of favourites in the Italian Monument before overcooking his speed through a corner and falling down a large drop, breaking his pelvis.

Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) had started riding his bike again a couple of months ago as he looked to get his form up for the upcoming season, but his team have since announced the scans have revealed he needs more time off the bike to let his injuries fully heal.

The former European time trial champion has said that he wants to come back to racing in time for his first Grand Tour, which is likely to be the Giro d’Italia, where he was meant to ride in 2020 before missing the race due to the injuries he sustained.

In a recent interview with Wielerflits the Evenepoel said: “There were minor problems in my recovery.

“Near where the fractures were, I’m still in pain. Sitting in the saddle for a long time hurts. It takes a bit longer before I can get back on the bike 100 per cent.”

“At the moment I am not training with my team-mates yet. I am working on an individual programme. But I am not panicking. I am not really behind schedule, because from the outset it was said I would not be one hundred per cent again until February.”

In 2020 Evenepoel won every stage race he entered before he crashed out of Il Lombardia – he took the overall at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina followed by overall success at the Volta ao Algarve, Vuelta a Burgos and the Tour of Poland.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step are currently on a winter training camp where Mark Cavendish has joined his new team mates for the first time.