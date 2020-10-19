How to live stream the Vuelta a España 2020: Watch the Spanish Grand Tour

Just in case one Grand Tour wasn’t enough for you, the Vuelta a España is nearly here, meaning you can watch it alongside the last week of the Giro d’Italia and pray your eyeballs don’t pop out of your head.

Although it’s been reduced to 18 days due to coronavirus complications, meaning we don’t get the Utrecht start or the jaunt over the border to Portugal, there will still be a lot of racing action to get stuck into.

Chris Froome will line-up for his first Grand Tour since the 2018 Tour de France but is likely to be riding in support of Ineos team-mate Richard Carapaz.

The Ecuadorian will be looking to take another Grand Tour victory after his 2019 Giro win, but will face stiff competition from a Jumbo-Visma team out for revenge following their yellow jersey disappointment at the Tour de France.

Primož Roglič, Tom Dumoulin and Sepp Kuss all line-up in Spain, and will likely ride in support of the Slovenian, who is the defending champion, while Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) will also be looking to make up for his Tour performance, which was derailed by injury.

With the Vuelta heading up the Tourmalet in the first week, the Frenchman will be hoping to replicate his performance up the mythical climb on stage 14 of the 2019 French Grand Tour. The opening week also features a number of other days for the climbers that you won’t want to miss.

Check out the full start list for the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Here are the best ways to watch the 2020 Vuelta from your country:

Watch live on Eurosport and the GCN Race Pass in the UK

Live stream in the US and Canada via FloBikes

Watch in Australia on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

Also available on RTVE and Eurosport in Spain

How to live stream the Vuelta a España 2020 in the UK

There are a number of options for UK viewers to watch this year’s Spanish Grand Tour, as Eurosport and GCN will both be showing the action. ITV4 will also be broadcasting a daily highlights programme.

Eurosport will be broadcasting live every day at around 1pm, with all of the racing on TV via Eurosport 2 for the first week and then Eurosport 1 for the rest of the race. Or, you can watch uninterrupted coverage on the Eurosport Player, free from adverts.

GCN Race Pass will also be showing live racing, for those who are subscribing to the service.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for the Vuelta a España 2020? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Vuelta a España 2020 when you’re not in your country

Heading abroad during the race? Whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else, you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to watch your home broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal stream, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Vuelta a España 2020 from the USA and Canada

Viewers on the other side of the Atlantic will be able to follow the Vuelta a España live both in Canada and the US.

Flo Bikes will be streaming the racing for viewers in the US Canada and you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

Flo Bikes isn’t available outside of the US or Canada, so if you’re heading abroad from America during the racing you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN.

Stream the Vuelta from Australia

Australian cycling fans can keep up with the action, if you’re willing to stay up late.

Eurosport will have the racing live in Australia, starting at around 10pm each day, but of course you’ll need a subscription to watch.

Spain’s live coverage of the Vuelta a España 2020

For Spanish fans wanting to watch their home Grand Tour, you can watch the racing on RTVE or alternatively on Eurosport.