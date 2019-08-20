Team Ineos reveal line-up for Vuelta a España 2019

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Wout Poels will lead the line for Team Ineos at the Vuelta a España 2019.

The British WorldTour outfit are giving Hart, 24, another opportunity at Grand Tour leadership after he crashed out of the Giro d’Italia, while 31-year-old Poels will return after a successful Tour de France ride for the team.

Team Ineos are missing their three proven Grand Tour leaders, with Chris Froome out injured, while Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas are both skipping the Vuelta after their one-two at the Tour.

Sports director Nicolas Portal said: “I believe we have really talented blend of youth and experience in this team. The opportunity for Tao to learn from Wout as they lead our team is a special one and we have faith that both of them can leave their mark on the Vuelta.”

He added: “The Vuelta is always a really tough race, but one that we always look forward to. We love racing in front of the Spanish fans and have had some fantastic success over the years. It promises to be a hard-fought edition this year and with some very tough climbs as always and we are looking forward to the start.”

Welshman Owain Doull will also be lining up in his first Grand Tour as the race departs from Torrievieja in the Costa Blanca on Saturday (August 24).

Ian Stannard will also be making his return to three-week racing, having not ridden a Grand Tour since the 2017 Vuelta.

The team will also benefit from support riders Kenny Elissonde, a Vuelta stage winner in 2013, Sebastian Henao and workhorse Vasil Kiryienka, with Salvatore Puccio completing the line-up.

Portal added: “We are also delighted for Owain, who is riding his first Grand Tour for the Team. He’s been building up to this moment and it’s a great opportunity for him to ride alongside the likes of Ian and Vasil over the next three weeks as he takes the next step in his career.”

Team Ineos squad for the Vuelta a España 2019

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr)

Wout Poels (Ned)

Owain Doull (GBr)

Kenny Elissonde (Fra)

Sebastian Henao (Col)

Vasil Kiryienka (Blr)

Salvatore Puccio (Ita)

Ian Stannard (GBr)