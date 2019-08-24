Vuelta a España 2019 stage one team time trial start times

The 2019 Vuelta a España kicks off with an evening team time trial around a 13.4km circuit in Torrevieja, situated in the south east of the country.

The race against the clock will give some early separation from the GC contenders, with the battle for the overall classification set to start in the first week of racing.

>>> Vuelta a España 2019 route: all you need to know about the route for the 74th edition

Dimension Data are the first off the start ramp at 6.56pm, soon to be followed by Ag2r La Mondiale and Euskadi Basque Country.

Ineos are the tenth team to take to the course, at 7.32pm, with Tao Geoghegan Hart aiming for a high-placed GC finish and Owain Doull riding his first ever Grand Tour.

Astana are the first of the heavy GC sitters to roll out, at 7.56pm, with Miguel Ángel López supported by a strong cast including the Dane Jakob Fuglsang, who returns to racing after crashing out of the Tour de France.

Jumbo-Visma are the third to last team to start, at 8.12pm, with Primož Roglič leading the line for the Dutch squad after his podium finish at the Giro d’Italia. He’ll be supported by a stellar climbing line-up that includes Steven Kruijswijk and George Bennett.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step are second to last off at 8.16pm, with Philippe Gilbert riding his final Grand Tour for the Belgian outfit ahead of his transfer to Lotto-Soudal.

Then it’s Movistar, featuring Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, who will be last off the ramp at 8.20pm and looking to beat the fastest time posted at theat point.

Vuelta a España 2019 stage two team time trial start times (CET/BST)

1. Dimension Data (RSA) 6.56pm

2. Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra) 7.00pm

3. Euskadi Basque Country – Murias (Esp) 7.04pm

4. CCC (Pol) 7.08pm

5. Burgos – BH (Esp) 7.12pm

6. EF Education First (USA) 7.16pm

7. Groupama-FDJ (Fra) 7.20pm

8. Caja Rural – Seguros RGA (Esp) 7.24pm

9. Katusha-Alpecin (Sui) 7.28pm

10. Ineos (GBr) 7.32pm

11. Cofidis (Fra) 7.36pm

12. Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 7.40pm

13. Bahrain-Merida (Bah) 7.44pm

14. Sunweb (Ger) 7.48pm

15. Trek-Segafredo (USA) 7.52pm

16. Astana (Kaz) 7.56pm

17. Lotto-Soudal (Bel) 8.00pm

18. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) 8.04pm

19. Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger) 8.08pm

20. Jumbo-Visma (Ned) 8.12pm

21. Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel) 8.16pm

22. Movistar (Esp) 8.20pm