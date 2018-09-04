Who’s out of the Vuelta a España 2018 after stage 10?

Just two abandonments after of stage 10 at the Spanish race

After 10 days of racing, only two riders have abandoned the Vuelta a España.

The first of 176 starters to depart was Katusha-Alpecin’s Maurits Lammertink. He left the race ahead of stage eight, the team cited ‘persistent abdominal pain’, adding ‘further examinations are needed’.

Coincidently, the Dutch rider celebrated his birthday at the race on Friday’s stage seven – enjoying some celebratory cake with the rest of the squad.

The Swiss registered team took pains to conform that Lammertink’s discomfort had “no relation with the birthday cake.”

On his departure, the 28-year-old commented “heading back home… [over the] last days it was getting worse. It’s a pity ’cause the form was good. Sad to leave the Vuelta this way,” wishing his team mates good luck.

The second departure was that of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) who announced he would not start stage 10 due to the “imminent arrival” of twins to he and his wife, Jess.

Martin said: “After consultation with the team and doctors in Andorra, we have come to the decision it is best for me to travel home to Andorra in order to support my wife with the imminent arrival of our twin girls.”

The Irishman leaves the race in 55th in the general classification, having acted as road captain in support of Fabio Aru, who sat in 11th overall after stage nine.

“This Vuelta has been a great experience to race in as a teammate to this strong and young team, and to be able to offer my full support to Fabio. Although the race didn’t produce the results that I expected, I really enjoyed acting as a road captain to this young group,” Martin said.

“But the time has now come, slightly earlier than we anticipated, to head home and to support my wife in this incredibly exciting period of our lives.”

By this point in 2017’s Vuelta, 19 had withdrawn from the race – and there were 37 in total who did not reach Madrid.

Notably, Warren Barguil was sent home by Sunweb, ahead of stage eight for ‘not conforming to the team goal’, Rohan Dennis (BMC) left with illness after the second rest day and David de la Cruz (then riding for Quick-Step Floors) crashed out on the penultimate stage, leaving behind an 11th place overall.

Stage 10 abandonments

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) – DNS (family commitments)

Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) – DNF (crash)

Stage nine abandonments

No withdrawals

Stage eight abandonments

Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin) – DNS (illness)

Stage seven abandonments

No withdrawals

Stage six abandonments

No withdrawals

Stage five abandonments

No withdrawals

Stage four abandonments

No withdrawals

Stage three abandonments

No withdrawals

Stage two abandonments

No withdrawals

Stage 0ne abandonments

No withdrawals

This page will be updated as the race progresses