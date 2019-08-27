Steven Kruijswijk abandons Vuelta a España 2019

Steven Kruijswijk has been forced to abandon the Vuelta a España 2019.

The Jumbo-Visma rider had been suffering with the aftermath of a crash on the opening team time trial in Torrevieja.

Kruijswijk and his team-mates fell in the stage one TTT when a pool of water wet their tyres heading into a corner and caused them to slide.

Jumbo-Visma said Kruijswijk was dealing with some injuries after the fall, but that by stage three he was improving.

But the Vuelta organisers confirmed that Kruijswijk had pulled out of the race part way through stage four from Cullera to El Puig due to a sore knee.

More to follow.