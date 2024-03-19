Rapha's new eyewear collection features three unique styles, bucking the current big shades trend

Whilst elsewhere, cycling sunglasses just keep on getting bigger, Rapha has released three new pairs, with a vibe of their own.

The three frames - the Letras, Dalton and Reis - are named after three iconic cycling destinations spanning across the globe.

The three lenses each offer anti-fog and anti-scratch finishes, a hydrophobic lens coating and 'Megol' nose and arm grippers for increased stability and grip. The frames also contain 62% “bio-based content” according to Rapha, in a bid to improve its sustainability record.

The Dalton glasses are much smaller than models we've seen released recently, and both these and the Letras venture outside of the traditional eyewear box.

THE DALTON

(Image credit: Rapha)

The Dalton is named after the eponymous highway in Alaska and features a wrap-around design for an extended field of vision as well as an optional adjustable neck strap.

The Dalton glasses represent the greatest departure from the direction most cycling sunglass manufacturers are travelling in, with a much smaller footprint vs the seemingly ever growing lenses we see elsewhere. With the strap, the pair weighs 32g, without, 28g.

The Dalton glasses retail for $180/£140.

THE LETRAS

(Image credit: Rapha)

The Letras wrap around the face - giving them a futuristic aesthetic, but also offering a clear range of vision.

Named after the Alto de Letras pass in the Northern Andes of South America, these glasses weigh 23g and feature strategically placed ventilation near the top and bottom of the lenses as well as the ability to swap out lenses.

The Letras glasses retail for $205/£160.

THE REIS

(Image credit: Rapha)

The Reis model , which weighs in at 28g, is named after one of Mallorca’s toughest climbs, the Coll Dels Reis and offers a half-framed design with four interchangeable lenses for its freeform one-piece shield lens. The Reis glasses retail for $205/£160.