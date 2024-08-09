Reductions of up to 90% at Evans Cycles as it posts £22.8m losses

Major deals including up to £2,500 off premium bikes at Wiggle-CRC stablemate

An evans cycles store
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

If you're in the market for a new bike, or indeed anything else cycling-related, you could do worse right now than heading to the Evans Cycles website. The Frasers Group retailer has posted a major sale with reductions of up to 90% on bikes and equipment.

It comes in the wake of the company's latest financial report which showed a pre-tax loss of £23.2 million in the financial year to April 2023, up from a loss of £5.3 million the year before. This decreased to £22.8 million post tax.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest