Seventies star says Tadej Pogačar's long range attacks would never have been allowed in his day

The Slovenian might be the best today, but he isn't better than we were, the Belgian insists

Eddy Merckx applauds Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Tadej Pogačar is not as good as Eddy Merckx thinks he is – that's the message from seventies ace and Merckx contemporary Roger De Vlaeminck.

Nicknamed 'Mr Paris-Roubaix' on account of his four victories in the cobbled Classic, De Vlaeminck told Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad that there was no way Pogačar would have been allowed to go on 90km rampages in his day.

