Shimano reports 21% drop in component sales

Another sales fall for the bicycle behemoth as industry urged to 'survive till 25'

Shimano suffered a fall of nearly 21% in its cycle component sales for the first half of 2024, it has reported, compared to the same period last year. The company says that continued overstock in the industry is to blame.

There is no suggestion that Shimano is in trouble though, with even the lower sales figure amounting to 162,594 million yen ($1.05 billion/£818.3 million) in net sales, representing a 20.7% fall, as first spotted by, Bicycle Retailer & Industry News.

