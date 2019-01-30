Six Day Berlin: Home stars Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt seal overall victory in final Madison chase

The battle for the track title came down to the final laps of the event

The 2019 Six Day Berlin came down to the final laps, as home favourites Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt sealed the overall victory.

With work to do heading into the final 60-minute Madison chase, the German pairing pulled in front of their podium competition and took a lap in the closing stages.

They finish the competition 12 points in arrears to rivals Marc Hester and Jesper Mørkøv, but one lap up on the Danish pair.

Kluge said: “We saved everything we had in the sprints, then went all out in the laps.

“We saw the teams tire and it was good in the end.”

Reinhardt added: “We both suffered a lot, I did a bit more on the last day but we worked well together, we understood everything in the race and we found the perfect moment to get this amazing feeling.”

There were still five teams in contention heading into the final day, which guaranteed a tough battle for the top.

Defending champion Wim Stoetinga and partner Robbe Ghys lead the standings as proceedings got underway on Tuesday night (January 2).

Andreas Graf and Andreas Müller made it back-to-back Madison victories in the opening race, followed by a Madison TT victory for Kluge and Reinhardt.

Mørkøv and Hester then bagged a 60-lap derny success.

Kluge and Reinhardt topped off the week of racing in the final two laps of the Madison to secure the overall classification.

German sprinter Maximilian Levy gave home crowds even more to celebrate, as he secured his classification by 40 points, ahead of Russians Denis Dmitriev and Shane Perkins.

Levy won the sprint finals, while Perkins took the keirin.

The victor Levy has now taken 100 podium finishes in the Six Day Series, and taken 51 races in Berlin.

He said: “It’s an awesome feeling, it’s the eighth one, when I first started to race here I never thought I could win it this many times.

“Eight is just incredible.”

