Surprise: Egan Bernal posts video of himself walking unaided following crash

Colombian has returned home for rehab after spending two weeks in hospital after his collision

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Egan Bernal can stand and walk without assistance, three weeks after the serious crash which left him with a "95 per cent" chance of being paralysed.

The Colombian posted a video on social media of him walking alone slowly for 30 seconds, while in a neck and back brace. It was shared with the caption "Sorpresa! Mis primeros pasos", or "Surprise! My first steps".

Bernal left hopsital last Sunday, a fortnight after he collided with the back of a stationary bus while out training in Colombia on his time trial bike with teammates.

He broke 20 bones, as well as both his lungs collapsing. He had to undergo seven surgeries, including two on his spine. The Ineos Grenadiers rider has previously said that he had a "95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic" and that he came close to losing his life "doing what I love to do most".

It is not known how long it will take him to recover from the crash, or whether he will be able to return to his previous high level, which has seen him win the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia. 

When he left the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, north of Bogotá, on Sunday, a statement from the medical team there said that Bernal "has no complications and all his injuries are stable and in the process of recovery".

In a video message released earlier this week, the Colombian said it felt like he had a "second chance" and that it felt like being reborn. He said: "In truth, for me it’s like being born again, the fact that I’m alive."

When he left the hospital, he was pictured in a wheelchair and standing up in photos, but the video released on Thursday night is the first time that the Giro champion has been seen walking.

He broke eleven ribs, one femur, a kneecap, a metacarpal and a thumb in the accident, as well as losing a tooth. However, it was the fractures to his vertebrae that were the most serious, with the 25-year old undergoing serious surgery on it; it is therefore positive to see him walking unaided.

Bernal is expected to continue his rehabilitation at home in Colombia.

See more
Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general. 


Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.


Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.