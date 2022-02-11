Surprise: Egan Bernal posts video of himself walking unaided following crash
Colombian has returned home for rehab after spending two weeks in hospital after his collision
Egan Bernal can stand and walk without assistance, three weeks after the serious crash which left him with a "95 per cent" chance of being paralysed.
The Colombian posted a video on social media of him walking alone slowly for 30 seconds, while in a neck and back brace. It was shared with the caption "Sorpresa! Mis primeros pasos", or "Surprise! My first steps".
Bernal left hopsital last Sunday, a fortnight after he collided with the back of a stationary bus while out training in Colombia on his time trial bike with teammates.
He broke 20 bones, as well as both his lungs collapsing. He had to undergo seven surgeries, including two on his spine. The Ineos Grenadiers rider has previously said that he had a "95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic" and that he came close to losing his life "doing what I love to do most".
It is not known how long it will take him to recover from the crash, or whether he will be able to return to his previous high level, which has seen him win the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia.
When he left the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, north of Bogotá, on Sunday, a statement from the medical team there said that Bernal "has no complications and all his injuries are stable and in the process of recovery".
In a video message released earlier this week, the Colombian said it felt like he had a "second chance" and that it felt like being reborn. He said: "In truth, for me it’s like being born again, the fact that I’m alive."
When he left the hospital, he was pictured in a wheelchair and standing up in photos, but the video released on Thursday night is the first time that the Giro champion has been seen walking.
He broke eleven ribs, one femur, a kneecap, a metacarpal and a thumb in the accident, as well as losing a tooth. However, it was the fractures to his vertebrae that were the most serious, with the 25-year old undergoing serious surgery on it; it is therefore positive to see him walking unaided.
Bernal is expected to continue his rehabilitation at home in Colombia.
SORPRESA!!Mis primeros pasos 😍#FuerzaEgan pic.twitter.com/0a9DzTtfWyFebruary 10, 2022
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Sonder launches new Camino: longer, slacker and more mounts
The bike built for British gravel gets a little more burly
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Hacks to beat the cold and keep riding
How to train through a British winter without getting cold and miserable? Resourceful racer Tom Couzens has no end of tips and tricks up his draught-sealed sleeves
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
'It’s like being born again': Egan Bernal on being alive after crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider says his life changed in a second, as he is released from hospital after crash
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal leaves hospital in Colombia two weeks after training crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider now faces "long" rehabilitation, no complications reported
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal undergoes seventh successful surgery as he continues to recover in hospital
The Ineos Grenadiers rider was slated to start his season at next week's Tour de Provence before his crash
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Filippo Ganna to be given opportunities at Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix this year
Italian rouleur says he wants to prove he is more than "just" a time triallist and track specialist
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Doctors focusing on pain management as Egan Bernal remains in intensive care
The Colombian cyclist collided with a bus while training
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
I had a 95 per cent chance of becoming paraplegic: Egan Bernal releases first statement since crash
The Colombian remains in the ICU awaiting further surgery
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: pressure of World Championships seems 'relatively tranquil' compared to Olympics
British star heads to the cyclocross World Championships as one of the outstanding favourites
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal remains in a 'favourable' condition in hospital after 'excellent spinal surgery result'; mother says 'I felt my son was born again'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider has progressed through the first, most critical 72 hours well
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published