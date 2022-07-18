Tadej Pogačar reveals aggressive plan for upcoming stages: 'I need to close the gap to Vingegaard before the final day time trial'
Pogačar isn't going to rely on catching Vingegaard simply in the stage 20 time trial
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) recognises he can't rely on cutting the deficit to yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) solely on the stage 20 time trial if he is to win his third-successive Tour de France title.
Vingegaard moved into the yellow jersey on stage 11, after producing a stinging attack up Col du Granon that Pogačar failed to respond to. Despite sitting 2-22 behind the Dane on GC, though, Pogačar looked as determined and confident as ever speaking during the rest day press conference.
However, he highlighted a repeat of his 2020 performance might not be possible again this year, and has plenty of work to do as the peloton heads to the Pyrenees. On that occasion, the Slovenian snatched Tour de France victory on the final time trial from his compatriot Primož Roglič. Pogačar, 57 seconds down on GC coming into the event, finished 1-56 quicker than Roglič to take the overall win.
"I think I need to reduce all the gap until the time trial," Pogačar said. "As we saw, Jonas is really good on that trial as well.
"I know the parcours, I've done it. I've attempted the time trial twice, and have a time in my mind. But, I would not bet on the last time trial that I can gain, I don't know, 30 seconds or two minutes.
"So, I will try to give everything before the time trial to have as small a gap as possible. You cannot bet everything on the last TT."
As Pogačar alludes to, Vingegaard finished the opening stage with a time just eight seconds slower than Pogačar around the 13.2km Copenhagen circuit. While the final time trial is a longer affair, lasting 40.7km from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, the Slovenian understands fatigue is also a determining factor.
Consequently, he revealed he will try to attack multiple times over the next few days, starting on stage 16 from Carcassonne to Foix. The day features two category one climbs within the final 50km, and could prove crucial if either rider is to produce a decisive attack.
"I'm pretty confident that my legs will be fine," Pogačar added, "and that I can try an attacking race from far out and from not that far [to the finish line]. I'll try everything. There's still three super hard days, and I hope for the best."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Tour de France 2022 stage 16 preview: Expect the winner to come from a decisive breakaway
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 16
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
Can Alexey Lutsenko secure a top-10 place and save Astana's Tour de France?
The Kazakh GC rider heads into the final week looking for success aboard a Wilier 0 SLR
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Tom Pidcock takes maiden victory by powering up Alpe d'Huez on stage 12
Pidcock struck a knockout blow with 10km remaining, with Louis Meintjes second and Chris Froome crossing the line third
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Magnus Cort victorious on Tour de France stage ten
The Dane battled with Nick Schultz right up until the line, but his superior bike throw won him the stage
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
The forgotten refugees fixing bikes in the shadow of the Tour de France
Away from the cameras and sporting heroes are stories in every Tour de France location that get untold
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar triumphs up La Super Planche des Belles Filles on Tour de France stage seven
Pogačar beat Jonas Vingegaard in the sprint for the line, overtaking solo attacker Lennard Kämna with just metres to spare
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tom Pidcock in disbelief with Wout van Aert's strength: 'He's playing with our balls'
The Briton was responding to Wout Van Aert's long-range attack on stage six of the Tour de France
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar moves into Tour de France lead with commanding stage six victory
The reigning champion timed his sprint perfectly on the undulating course to win his first stage of this year's Tour de France
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Why is Wout Van Aert allowed to wear a Red Bull helmet - and did he really want to show that 'the jersey gives me wings'?
The Belgian is one of just three riders in the men's peloton sponsored by the energy drink
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Nicholas Dlamini: Tour de France diversity has taken a 'disturbing step-back'
‘Cycling still has an enormous way to go in order to be a sport for all’ says the rider
By Tom Thewlis • Published