Tadej Pogačar turns soigneur for women's World Championship road race
He handed up bottles for girlfriend Urška Žigart, and is also set to host a charity fundraiser for Slovenian flood relief
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tadej Pogačar might be among the world's best bike riders, but he isn't beneath handing out a bottle or two – especially if those bottles are for his girlfriend, WorldTour pro Urška Žigart.
The Slovenian double-Tour de France winner, who was second behind Jonas Vingegaard in this year's race, was spotted in the feed zone with the Slovenian contingent on Sunday's women's World Championship road race. He had bidons in hand and at the ready for the country's three-rider team, which included Žigart, fellow WorldTour rider Eugenia Bujak and Continental-level Urška Pintar.
🇸🇮 @TamauPogi soigneur for a day 🤙#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/FmAcitiiMwAugust 13, 2023
Pogačar and co were located on the Crow Road climb, the biggest climb of the race at 5.5km long, but found early on in the 154km course, well before the women reached Glasgow and began the seven laps of the city to decide the winner.
Ultimately, despite the efforts of Pogačar and the Slovenian crew, neither Žigart nor Pintar finished, but Bujak did manage 54th.
Handing up bottles is not the extent of Pogačar's altruism this month though. With Slovenian suffering terrible flooding in recent days – in what has been labelled the nation's worst ever natural disaster, the UAE Team Emirates rider has been moved to help.
A post shared by Tadej Pogačar (@tadejpogacar)
A photo posted by on
As he explained in a short video on instagram, he will be signing autographs and posing for fan photos in the nation's capital, Ljubljana on 23 August, and donating €10 for every one. He intends to donate at least 10,000 to charity to help flood relief, he says.
"As many of you know, in Slovenia we have a big problem with the floods," he said. "A lot of homes were destroyed, a lot of damage… it's just a sad story in the last days."
On a personal level, Pogačar had a relatively successful World Championships, recording third in the road race behind winner Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) and silver medallist Wout Van Aert (Belgium).
He also rode the time trial, but was no match for golden boy Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), runner-up Filippo Ganna and third-placed Welsh wonder Josh Tarling (GBR), finishing down in 21st place.
His next scheduled race is the Bretagne Classic Ouest France on 3 September.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
-
-
Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 bike review - fast, fun and a fraction of the cost of flagship aero bikes
The SRAM Rival AXS-equipped Propel is an aero all-rounder with an exceptional price-to-performance ratio
By Simon Smythe Published
-
Ask the Expert: Does baking soda boost cycling performance - or just cause explosive diarrhoea?
It makes cakes rise, but will it do the same for your sustainable power? We asked Dr Andy Sparks
By Andy Sparks Published