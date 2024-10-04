First images of Tadej Pogačar's rainbow jersey revealed - and he might be set for white shorts
New kit from Pissei released ahead of Slovenian's first race as world champion at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia
Images of Tadej Pogačar's new rainbow jersey have been released online ahead of his first race as road world champion this weekend in Italy.
As well as a video of the new jersey being sewn together, Italian brand Pissei shared an image of the finished kit on their Instagram story, which revealed that Pogačar might go with white bib shorts at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia in Bologna.
A further video posted by the Slovenian's team, UAE Team Emirates, showed him dressed in the new kit for the first time. In the video, Pogačar is wearing black shorts and leg warmers, leaving fans guessing what colour he will opt for on Saturday.
A post shared by UAE Team Emirates🇦🇪 (@uae_team_emirates)
A photo posted by on
Pogačar is scheduled to race all of the major late-season Italian classics for UAE Team Emirates. After the action this weekend, the Slovenian Triple Crown winner will then race Tre Valli Varesine on 8 October, before Il Lombardia, the final Monument of the WorldTour season, on 12 October.
Pogačar won the world title last weekend in Switzerland with a historic display in the elite men's road race around Zurich. After attacking with more than 100 kilometres left to race, the Slovenian pushed on, initially together with France's Pavel Sivakov and his compatriot Jan Tratnik, before he then rode solo to victory with 51 kilometres to go.
His epic performance capped a historic season for the 26-year-old, which started with victory at Strade Bianche in March. It has also included wins at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, overall victory at the Volta a Catalunya and more.
After riding to victory in Zurich on a special edition Colnago V4RS, Pogačar joked that he thought his latest race-winning attack was initially "a stupid move".
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"When I was a kid, I didn’t even dare to dream of having this jersey," he said in his post-race press conference in Switzerland. "I just dreamed to be on the start line. In the last couple of years, chasing races, the Worlds was always just another race, but I was never really prepared for it.
"But inside of me I wanted to perform well, and this year was the perfect opportunity. It was a good parcours for me. I gave it all today, and it’s more than a dream come true. I can’t wait to start the next races in this jersey, I hope it’s going to be cool and I hope I can have fun in this jersey at races."
The design of the world champion's kit has to follow strict UCI guidelines, which stipulate the exact colour tones and placement of the rainbow bands. Cycling Weekly will share more images of Pogačar's new kit when they become available.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
Unbound Gravel vs. UCI Gravel: How I'd set up my bike for gravel’s top races
I tried to make the ideal race steed for both ends of gravel cycling spectrum and got wonderfully lost in the details on the way there
By Logan Jones-Wilkins Published
-
Alpe d'Huez, Mont Ventoux, and all the route rumours for the 2025 Tour de France
Here's where the peloton may be heading next July
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Is this the £17,000 bike that will carry Tadej Pogačar to the rainbow jersey?
Colnago launch special edition V4RS Tadej ahead of the elite men’s road race at the World Championships
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Coppi, Pantani, Van Vleuten, Pogačar: A look at the Giro-Tour double winners club
Tadej Pogačar has now officially joined the club, becoming the eighth man to achieve one of professional cycling’s most sought after accolades
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'Haters gonna flag' - Tadej Pogačar flagged again on Strava after dominant ride at Giro d’Italia
Slovenian flagged after queen stage victory in Livigno before being flagged on stage 17 in the Dolomites
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tweets of the week: Patrick Lefevere hands out the bidons, pink sunglasses, and the kids are alright
All the action from cycling social media in the last 7 days
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Spotted: Tadej Pogačar running prototype Enve TT bars, which have seen UAE net time trial podiums all season
A development project, the extensions are not yet commercially available, but Enve says it’s ‘excited by the results and believe the initial goals have been achieved’
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Tweets of the week: Pogačar can be beaten, Pidcock meets the royals, and Remco's an Arsenal fan
Sadly for Tadej Pogačar, serial winning doesn't seem to apply to go karting
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig's new tool and Tadej Pogačar's new hair
The FDJ-Suez rider broke her sacrum and already sees the funny side
By Tom Davidson Published
-