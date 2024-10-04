First images of Tadej Pogačar's rainbow jersey revealed - and he might be set for white shorts

New kit from Pissei released ahead of Slovenian's first race as world champion at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia

Tadej Pogačar&#039;s rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Pissei/Instagram)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Images of Tadej Pogačar's new rainbow jersey have been released online ahead of his first race as road world champion this weekend in Italy.

As well as a video of the new jersey being sewn together, Italian brand Pissei shared an image of the finished kit on their Instagram story, which revealed that Pogačar might go with white bib shorts at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia in Bologna. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
