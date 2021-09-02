Tim Merlier bests Mads Pedersen in bunch sprint on stage four of the Benelux Tour 2021
Kasper Asgreen reduced his deficit to Stefan Bissegger in the overall
By Jonny Long
Tim Merlier won the bunch sprint of stage four of the Benelux Tour 2021, just edging out former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in Ardooie.
The Alpecin-Fenix sprinter left it late to surge past the likes of Danny Van Poppel and Fernando Gaviria to take his second stage victory of this race, having won on the opening day.
Van Poppel picked up third, ahead of Peter Sagan in fourth, while Christophe Laport rounded out the top five.
Stefan Bissegger saw his lead over Kasper Asgreen reduced after the Dane picked up valuable seconds during the golden kilometres towards the end of the stage.
How it happened
From the gun three riders set off up the road for the day, they were BikeExchange’s Sam Bewley, and the Belgian duo of Arjen Ivyns (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) and Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise).
Sprengers led Bewley over the early intermediate sprint at Bellem, before 45km in Remco Evenepoel was involved in a crash.
With 60km remaining, at the next intermediate sprint at Ardooie, the finish location for today’s stage, Sprengers led Ivyns over the line this time.
Not long after there was a crash for Movistar’s Albert Torres, not looking good, lying on his back in the middle of the road, eventually abandoning the race.
As the trio up front were caught, another BikeExchange rider, Barnabas Peak, unhitched himself off the front of the bunch, another Bingoal rider, Laurenz Rex, also following, as they tried to recreate the day’s earlier move.
This duo was soon also brought back, Qhubeka-Assos’ Victor Campenaerts the next to chance his arm, but that also came to a halt, as Jumbo-Visma and Alpecin-Fenix came to the front of the peloton.
Dipping under 35km to the line, an attack from another Belgian, this time it was Rune Herregodts (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise).
Under the finish line with two laps to go, the gap was only around six seconds, and soon he was joined by Ag2r Citroën’s Julien Duval.
Still, with 25km to go, the two were dangling out front, with 15 seconds advantage, but within 5km they were back in the fold.
The peloton soon took the bell for the last lap, DSM and Alpecin-Fenix on the front of the bunch, Tiesj Benoot soon putting in a little dig.
13km to go and the bunch was all still together, the sprinters’ teams organising themselves, the pace speeding up and everyone now fighting for position.
Into the golden kilometre and Kasper Asgreen took the first three bonus seconds, Christophe Laporte then successfully fending off Sonny Colbrelli in the second sprint, before Asgreen came through once more, with race leader Stefan Bissegger on his wheel, to take three more bonus seconds, the Dane reducing his deficit to the Swiss to just 15 seconds.
Lotto-Soudal’s lead-out man Roger Kluge dropped back to collect his sprinter Caleb Ewan and deliver him up towards the front as they ducked under the 5km banner.
Under 2km to go and the peloton suddenly strung out as the pace really took hold, now twisting and turning into the centre of Ardooie.
But then it all started to bunch up again, riders looking around for their sprinters before the sprint then got underway.
Van Poppel surged through the centre, Fernando Gaviria trying to poke his way through, before Mads Pedersen started to pull clear alongside Alpecin-Fenix’s Tim Merlier edging him out on the line, the former Belgian champion raising his hands as he crossed the line.
Results
Benelux Tour 2021, stage four: Aalter to Ardooie (166.1km)
1. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix), in 3-36-29
2. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
3. Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
4. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
6. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
7. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
8. Max Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
9. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
10. Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
General classification after stage four
1. Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo, in 11-01-24
2. Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 13s
3. Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange, at 20s
4. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, at 20s
5. Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash, at 22s
6. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, at 26s
7. Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka-NextHash, at 26s
8. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Team Bahrain Victorious, at 36s
9. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, at 40s
10. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Team Bahrain Victorious, at 40s
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Hope HB.TT bike gets its first road time trial win with Ethan Vernon
Prototype roadgoing version of the Hope/Lotus Team GB bike is fastest in its first UK TT despite still being a 'work in progress'
By Simon Smythe •
-
Your CW5000 September challenges
Get out for a big week or riding and try a little exploration close to home
By Simon Richardson •
-
'It’s been the team I’ve always looked up to': Britain's Ben Tulett joins Ineos Grenadiers for 2022 season
The 20-year-old has wanted to ride for the team since reading about the launch in Cycling Weekly back in 2010
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 17 of the Vuelta a España 2021
Roglič moves a huge step closer to win number three, Bernal's brave efforts prove in vain, and Eiking drops from first to 11th
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Taco van der Hoorn wins stage three of Benelux Tour 2021 as break holds off bunch
The peloton struggled to pull back to break due to some important riders getting mechanicals
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Fans react to Tour de Yorkshire cancellation
The announcement has seen disappointment, anger and blame in the comments
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour de Yorkshire will not take place in 2022
Covid-19, uncertainties and escalating financial costs meant that the race could not continue
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Rohan Dennis signs for Jumbo-Visma from Ineos Grenadiers
Australian joins Dutch squad on a two-year deal from 2022
By Richard Windsor •
-
Remco Evenepoel 'couldn't eat anything until one hour before the time trial' at Benelux Tour as he considers abandoning
The former European time trial champion finished almost 40 seconds down on stage winner Stefan Bissegger
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Stefan Bissegger storms to impressive victory in Benelux Tour stage two time trial
The Swiss rider beat some of the world's best time triallists including Stefan Küng and Remco Evenepoel
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •