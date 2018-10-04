Tom Dumoulin plans to target Tour de France in 2019

The Dutchman split his focus across the Giro, Tour and World Championships this season

Tom Dumoulin hopes to focus on the Tour de France in 2019 after splitting his attention this season.

The Dutchman finished second in both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France before focusing on the World Championships.

Dumoulin says he will take a different approach next year, as he hopes to race in the Classics before focusing on the Tour.

The 27-year-old told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “I would like to go to the Tour and the team would like me to go to the Tour,

“I do not want to slam the doors yet, I always find it dangerous to say, if the course is not even known.”

Team-mates Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen are expected to ride for Dumoulin at the tour, along with new signing from BMC Nicolas Roche.

Michael Matthews and Søren Kragh Andersen from Sunweb are also expected to ride the Tour.

Dumoulin had a remarkably consistent 2018 season finishing second in both the Giro and the Tour, behind Team Sky riders Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas in each.

After finishing the Tour, Dumoulin then looked to the World Championships where he finished second in the time trial and fourth in the road race.

In the early season, Dumoulin rode Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège before his run of Grand Tours.

But next season, Dumoulin could focus more on the one-day races for the climbers, including Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands.

Dumoulin said: “My spring has not really turned out to be my best time in the past, but I think it’s great to do so, if I go to the Tour with a focus, peak in April and then the Amstel is back in.”