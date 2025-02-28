Tom Pidcock on his newfound form: 'If you look at my numbers, they don't compare'

Reinvigorated Brit lines up for Opening Weekend with cautious optimism, and most of all, no pressure

Tom Pidcock AlUla Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Having been something of a serial winner this season already, a newly invigorated Tom Pidcock told assembled media pre-Omloop Het Nieuwsblad that on paper at least, he is a far stronger rider than this time last year

"If you look at my numbers, you can't compare them, I'm not very similar. I'm much better," he said, although he added: "But that doesn't always relate to races."

