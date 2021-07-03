Tour de France: Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič dropped early on stage eight
Two of the big pre-race favourites have been suffering from injuries they got from crashes earlier in the race
The non-stop racing at the Tour de France 2021 has taken its toll on the likes of Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič as they continue to suffer from their crashes as they lost touch early on with the other contenders during the eighth stage.
Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the first to be dropped alongside the likes of green jersey wearer, Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) as well as Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and some other sprinters.
Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) lost over three minutes to the other pre-race favourites on stage seven and was dropped on the second rise of the day by the peloton on stage eight.
>>> Tour de France stage eight LIVE: Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand
Both riders crashed on stage three with Thomas dislocating his shoulder in the first crash of the day where he came down with Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), who abandoned.
Roglič's crash had a far heavier impact on the road as he clipped the wheel of Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and slammed onto the road.
Not only did Roglič get dropped on stage eight he then got dropped by the group he was originally with, which included Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and he headed back to the groupetto that had Thomas in the group.
It means that both these riders will likely have to reassess what they want to do with the Olympics coming up as well as the Vuelta a España. Both Roglič and Thomas are riding the Olympics road race and time trial so they may decide to abandon the race to rest up before the trip to Tokyo.
This now leaves Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) as the main favourite as he looks to defend his Tour title after winning in 2020.
Ineos Grenadiers and Team Jumbo-Visma aren't out of things with the general classification yet though as Ineos have 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz still involved in the fight for yellow and Jumbo-Visma have Jonas Vingegaard and potentially Wout van Aert to maybe have a crack at the overall.
The opening week of the Tour was filled with crashes that saw multiple riders lose their chances in the overall standings with the likes of Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) losing sacks of time.
-
-
Tour de France stage eight LIVE: Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand
Primoż Roglič and Geraint Thomas dropped during frantic opening hour of racing
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Patrick Lefevere to discuss new contract with Mark Cavendish after Tour de France
The British sprinter has won two sprint stages in the first week of the 2021 race
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France stage eight LIVE: Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand
Primoż Roglič and Geraint Thomas dropped during frantic opening hour of racing
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Tour de France 2021: The climbs that could change the race
Here are some of the big climbs that we expect will be vital in the battle for the yellow jersey
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Simon Yates planning to ride Tour de France like series of one-day races in search of stage wins and Tokyo form
The Brit says is aiming for a stage win in France before hoping to back up his form at the Olympic road race
By Jonny Long •
-
Dan Martin's Tour de France starts today and lasts 10 days, which sounds a lot more manageable really
The Irishman said the first week has been boring as he's focused on staying out of trouble and saving energy ahead of targeting a mountain stage win
By Jonny Long •
-
Wout van Aert reacts after moving into second overall at Tour de France
As Primož Roglič lost time on stage seven, will Van Aert become the chosen leader for Jumbo-Visma?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Jumbo-Visma pretty sure Primož Roglič's Tour de France GC battle is over
Sports director Frans Maassen says the team has to be realisitic after Roglič lost time to the favourites on stage seven
By Jonny Long •
-
More Tour tears as Matej Mohorič out-thinks rivals so Slovenia still win on turbulent stage seven
Mohorič takes the win as Tour de France peloton test his two compatriots on longest stage
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage seven of the Tour de France 2021
Another blistering day out in France - from Carapaz’s attack to Roglič getting dropped, here are the biggest moments
By Alex Ballinger •