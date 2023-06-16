Tour of Britain unveils gruelling mountaintop finale for 2023 race
Race organiser still searching for a title sponsor ahead of September départ
The 2023 Tour of Britain will conclude atop the steeply pitched Caerphilly Mountain in South Wales, the race organiser has revealed.
The climb, which returns to the race after a decade-long absence, will be tackled twice in the finale of stage eight, and will crown this year's winner on 10 September.
In a statement released on Friday, Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “Stage eight is going to be challenging for these amazing riders, feature a true party atmosphere along the route, and will look incredible on TV for those watching around the world. I cannot wait!”
Although only 1.3km in length, the leg-sapping Caerphilly Mountain is pitched at an average gradient of 10.1%, with ramps in excess of 20%. It last featured in the Tour of Britain in 2013, when a 22-year-old Sam Bennett, then riding for An Post-Chain Reaction, claimed the stage win and what was the first victory of his professional career.
The Tour of Britain organiser, Sweetspot, estimates that 10,000 spectators will line the climb, which is making its fourth appearance as a stage finish.
Stage eight will begin in Margam Country Park and comes as part of an agreement with the Welsh Government, whereby the Tour of Britain and the Women’s Tour will alternate visits to Wales over the next four years.
Welsh Cycling CEO Caroline Spanton said: “We are delighted to see the Tour of Britain return to Wales, bringing with it the excitement and spectacle of top-class cycling to our doorstep. The Tour provides a fantastic opportunity for people of all generations and in particular our younger generations to witness first-hand the passion, athleticism, and thrill of cycling.”
The 2023 Tour of Britain will begin in Greater Manchester on 3 September. Stage finishes are then scheduled for Wrexham, Beverley, Nottinghamshire, Felixstowe, Harlow and Caerphilly, with further route details to be announced in due course.
Last year the race was cut short, with the organiser choosing to cancel the final three stages following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Women’s Tour, the event’s sister race, was postponed for 2023 after the organiser was unable to secure sufficient funding. The Tour of Britain is still looking for a major title sponsor for this September’s race.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
