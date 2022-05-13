Tweets of the week: A Mark Cavendish doppelgänger, Girmay and Gazetta, and a Team CSC reunion
All the social media content you could ever need, and more!
It's the Giro d'Italia, which means lots of top-level social media content about cycling, but should also mean some exciting racing to watch. Well, that's the plan anyway.
Thursday's stage was a bit of a dull one, let's be honest, and while Friday's action should be a bit more exciting, these tweets should keep you going during some of the quieter bits of today's racing, or those pauses over the weekend.
We all know there is absolutely nothing bad or wrong with Twitter, and despite Elon Musk's takeover, surely the great cycling content will continue. This week we have some absolute belters, which might make you laugh, or at least go "huh".
1. The Mark Cavendish I ordered does not quite resemble the 16-Giro stage winning model, but is instead someone a bit slower. Poor Adam Blythe
When you order Mark Cavendish from Wish pic.twitter.com/YgAEWB7NzTMay 8, 2022
2. Who knows if they got Channel 4 in Eritrea in the 1990s, either way Biniam Girmay went all James Richardson the other day. We will see if he ends up presenting an average podcast
“How many stars did they give me for today?” #Giro 📸 @cyclingmedia_ag pic.twitter.com/PWTaJa5DjVMay 11, 2022
3. A chance for you to go "wow, hasn't Bjarne Riis aged badly". A fun Team CSC reunion, it's like 2008 all over again. When the sport of cycling was in perfect health.
CSC gang together. https://t.co/CNyPxTqiqsMay 12, 2022
4. Sometimes bike racing makes sense. Sometimes you have confusing videos of random women grabbing riders and frogmarching them to the side of the road
Je m’en remet pas de cette vidéo punaise 😂 Est ce que celui qui a filmé la vidéo aurait les 10 secondes d’avant please ? https://t.co/z6HsGhDKVmMay 9, 2022
5. Thomas De Gendt, one of the best posters in the peloton. This time he has decided to play a real life version of Guess Who?
Who is the real one. pic.twitter.com/RvB65vtSeQMay 6, 2022
6. Talking of things becoming real, who knew the guy from that meme was Hungarian?
Can't think of something more out of context than Hide the Pain Harold watching @giroditalia live in Hungary. pic.twitter.com/E3FLSnANZbMay 7, 2022
7. Tadej Pogačar might not actually be the best bike rider of his generation, after all
A post shared by Tadej Pogačar (@tadejpogacar)
A photo posted by on
8. Lilian Calmejane can't make his mind up whether to try and get into the break or give up
When you chase too long to join the breakaway and you think you’re not able to close the 09“ gap missing. But 5“ later you push again ! Good effort (33min 400W) ! Never give up 🤣 https://t.co/H6MKMvgcb9May 10, 2022
9. Cor, we have a great time on the internet don't we. Here's Caleb Ewan joking about missing out in the photo finish on stage six of the Giro
I need some longer arms.. pic.twitter.com/3tRFOJY15fMay 12, 2022
10. Sam Oomen has had a very unfortunate time so far at the Giro, this video just sums it up
Like a Monday morning. @OutOfCycling @JumboVismaRoad pic.twitter.com/J65NVmAlP1May 11, 2022
11. Ever missed a train? Arnaud Démare almost missed a ferry the other day, hours after winning stage five
Ups.... ferry from Messina to Calabria forgot stagewinner @ArnaudDemare @giroditalia. But no problem, we turned back and catched him. @BORAhansgrohe pic.twitter.com/EuW1E9ftutMay 12, 2022
12. Finally, Jacopo Guarnieri supports trans rights, has helped his teammate to a couple of stage wins, and likes Massive Attack. A good guy.
I do! As for Arnaud, well, i'll try tomorrow and see the reactionMay 12, 2022
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
