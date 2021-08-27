Tweets of the week: Anna van der Breggen with a gun, Egan Bernal tries basketball and more

Here's a collection of our favourite tweets from the last seven days

Alex Ballinger

By

It's that time of the week again - time to take a break from the regular cycling schedule to bring you a light-hearted touch this Friday afternoon.

Once again we've been scouring the world of cycling social media to bring you the laughs and insights from the pros.

In the latest episode, we have Anna van der Breggen armed to the teeth, pros in bumper cars and one Olympian's airport humble brag.

Here are our favourite tweets from the last week 

1. 'Oh this old thing, I'd completely forgotten I was wearing it' 

See more

2. Luke Rowe balancing home life and being a professional cyclist 

See more

3. The Bernal-Roglič rivalry has broken outside of the peloton now 

See more

4. Van der Breggen's new aggressive racing style 

See more

5. Racing during Covid, according to Joe Laverick 

See more

6. You learn something new every day 

See more

7. What really impresses the pros 

See more

8. When you're trying to keep the sponsors happy 

A post shared by Team BikeExchange (@greenedgecycling)

A photo posted by on

9. Who said the Vuelta is the 'holiday Grand Tour?' Not Jetse Bol 

See more

10. Well this is just the best video every 

See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

