Tweets of the week: Anna van der Breggen with a gun, Egan Bernal tries basketball and more

It's that time of the week again - time to take a break from the regular cycling schedule to bring you a light-hearted touch this Friday afternoon.

Once again we've been scouring the world of cycling social media to bring you the laughs and insights from the pros.

In the latest episode, we have Anna van der Breggen armed to the teeth, pros in bumper cars and one Olympian's airport humble brag.

Here are our favourite tweets from the last week

1. 'Oh this old thing, I'd completely forgotten I was wearing it'

Cycling Olympic Gold Medalist Kelsey Mitchell with the ultimate airport security flex. (Almost forgot about this little thing!) pic.twitter.com/aw2lDNN3i2August 25, 2021 See more

2. Luke Rowe balancing home life and being a professional cyclist

It’s all fun and games until your in the bath with your 2 kids and the little ones lays a log 💩 #evacuationAugust 25, 2021 See more

3. The Bernal-Roglič rivalry has broken outside of the peloton now

Juepuchaaaa, me llevan del gancho en la bici, y ahora parece que el basketball no es mi fuerte... Maybe SKI JUMPING 🤓🧐 pic.twitter.com/ET4rNy0YmvAugust 25, 2021 See more

4. Van der Breggen's new aggressive racing style

pic.twitter.com/Hsfea3BDmCAugust 25, 2021 See more

5. Racing during Covid, according to Joe Laverick

Bike racing in 2021: When the receptionist at the local COVID test centre recognises you by name.August 23, 2021 See more

6. You learn something new every day

Hey love, can you just pop to the shop and get some more cracklefarts please. https://t.co/FzQAC3QhDkAugust 24, 2021 See more

7. What really impresses the pros

Me as I watched @ArnaudDemare bobble a bottle in front of me and then catch it between his shoulder blades: pic.twitter.com/a7ushFGYAQAugust 24, 2021 See more

8. When you're trying to keep the sponsors happy

A post shared by Team BikeExchange (@greenedgecycling) A photo posted by on

9. Who said the Vuelta is the 'holiday Grand Tour?' Not Jetse Bol

Balcón de Alicante expectation VS Balcón de Alicante reality 😅 pic.twitter.com/KNklQqCyQ2August 20, 2021 See more

10. Well this is just the best video every

pic.twitter.com/fyGBlhcj5lAugust 23, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.