Tweets of the week: Anna van der Breggen with a gun, Egan Bernal tries basketball and more
Here's a collection of our favourite tweets from the last seven days
It's that time of the week again - time to take a break from the regular cycling schedule to bring you a light-hearted touch this Friday afternoon.
Once again we've been scouring the world of cycling social media to bring you the laughs and insights from the pros.
In the latest episode, we have Anna van der Breggen armed to the teeth, pros in bumper cars and one Olympian's airport humble brag.
Here are our favourite tweets from the last week
1. 'Oh this old thing, I'd completely forgotten I was wearing it'
Cycling Olympic Gold Medalist Kelsey Mitchell with the ultimate airport security flex. (Almost forgot about this little thing!) pic.twitter.com/aw2lDNN3i2August 25, 2021
2. Luke Rowe balancing home life and being a professional cyclist
It’s all fun and games until your in the bath with your 2 kids and the little ones lays a log 💩 #evacuationAugust 25, 2021
3. The Bernal-Roglič rivalry has broken outside of the peloton now
Juepuchaaaa, me llevan del gancho en la bici, y ahora parece que el basketball no es mi fuerte... Maybe SKI JUMPING 🤓🧐 pic.twitter.com/ET4rNy0YmvAugust 25, 2021
4. Van der Breggen's new aggressive racing style
pic.twitter.com/Hsfea3BDmCAugust 25, 2021
5. Racing during Covid, according to Joe Laverick
Bike racing in 2021: When the receptionist at the local COVID test centre recognises you by name.August 23, 2021
6. You learn something new every day
Hey love, can you just pop to the shop and get some more cracklefarts please. https://t.co/FzQAC3QhDkAugust 24, 2021
7. What really impresses the pros
Me as I watched @ArnaudDemare bobble a bottle in front of me and then catch it between his shoulder blades: pic.twitter.com/a7ushFGYAQAugust 24, 2021
8. When you're trying to keep the sponsors happy
A post shared by Team BikeExchange (@greenedgecycling)
A photo posted by on
9. Who said the Vuelta is the 'holiday Grand Tour?' Not Jetse Bol
Balcón de Alicante expectation VS Balcón de Alicante reality 😅 pic.twitter.com/KNklQqCyQ2August 20, 2021
10. Well this is just the best video every
pic.twitter.com/fyGBlhcj5lAugust 23, 2021
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
