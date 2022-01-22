Tweets of the week: Chris Froome tries out golf, Ben King has a humungous fish, plus much more
Thank you, by clicking this article you ensure I continue to be paid a living wage for providing the essential task of putting 10 tweets into an article and posting it back onto social media
By Jonny Long published
Last summer I spent an evening with friends drinking on the south bank of the River Thames. A couple of young lads turned up with a guitar and a drum kit and started busking.
After a couple of songs they started asking for requests, with the caveat that when you suggested a song they replied they didn't know it and suggested a completely different song.
"Hey, what about You Can Call Me Al?"
"Sorry, don't know that one, what about Uptown Funk?"
And on and on it went. After every song they would request more requests, and turn down each one in turn and just play something they wanted to play instead that had no resemblance to the song that had been asked for.
The moral of the story is that sometimes in life, you don't get what you expect, and it's all confusing and doesn't make sense. Take this week's instalment of Tweets of the Week as an example. You've got Chris Froome with possibly the worst golf shot seen from a professional athlete, and Ben King holding an exceedingly large fish.
1. A photobomb?! What's next? A flash mob? The Milk challenge? Happy slapping?! Last time I saw a photobomb I fell off my dinosaur
Photobombing @cameronwurf to get the shot 👌 Great to be back in LA pic.twitter.com/s2EPs55VC2January 16, 2022
2. Mega
Holding it out as a real fisherman does 😅 https://t.co/am2zbGAHy1January 16, 2022
3. Clearly it's been a long, cold winter for Mathias Norsgaard
Ooohhh noooo. A picture of me in leg warmers and short sleeves!!! Smack me hard and call me an amateur 😘@PhotoGomezSport pic.twitter.com/xq28uFOQWIJanuary 15, 2022
4. Has this already won tweet of the year?
The only scenario where I can imagine this happening is diarrhea, and then you used both your arm warmers to dry your self. Fair enough, but why would you ever share that with the whole world?January 15, 2022
5. Ah, so this is why Fuglsang has been so slow the past couple of years...(love you Jakob)
“Guys, we have to hurry up a little bit” @jakob_fuglsang’s TT victory was stolen today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uvKH1uuMVlJanuary 17, 2022
6. If you do, you'll come back to your apartment with Jonathan Vaughters sitting in the corner with a menacing look on his face
Looks like EF are currently shooting their new kit outside my apartment. I guess it would be bad form to leak it😜#GironaThingsJanuary 18, 2022
7. This will probably work
He is correct. I stayed of social media and haven’t read any news about Pogacar. If he isn’t real, he cannot hurt me.January 21, 2022
8. The PGA Tour breathes a collective sigh of relief
Not taking up golf any time soon 🙈 @rudybarbier75 pic.twitter.com/LCNVQtGtRyJanuary 19, 2022
9. Just another day on this blessed isle of sunshine and rainbows
Just watched a man in a Volvo SUV stop on the very quiet country lane I live on to hand out abuse to a mother teaching a five-year-old to ride a bike.January 20, 2022
10. Um
.@OutOfCycling 😘 pic.twitter.com/zWWWWXO5kPJanuary 16, 2022
We'll be back in a week with some more social media detritus.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.