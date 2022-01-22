Tweets of the week: Chris Froome tries out golf, Ben King has a humungous fish, plus much more

Last summer I spent an evening with friends drinking on the south bank of the River Thames. A couple of young lads turned up with a guitar and a drum kit and started busking.

After a couple of songs they started asking for requests, with the caveat that when you suggested a song they replied they didn't know it and suggested a completely different song.

"Hey, what about You Can Call Me Al?"

"Sorry, don't know that one, what about Uptown Funk?"

And on and on it went. After every song they would request more requests, and turn down each one in turn and just play something they wanted to play instead that had no resemblance to the song that had been asked for.

The moral of the story is that sometimes in life, you don't get what you expect, and it's all confusing and doesn't make sense. Take this week's instalment of Tweets of the Week as an example. You've got Chris Froome with possibly the worst golf shot seen from a professional athlete, and Ben King holding an exceedingly large fish.

1. A photobomb?! What's next? A flash mob? The Milk challenge? Happy slapping?! Last time I saw a photobomb I fell off my dinosaur

Photobombing @cameronwurf to get the shot 👌 Great to be back in LA pic.twitter.com/s2EPs55VC2January 16, 2022 See more

2. Mega

Holding it out as a real fisherman does 😅 https://t.co/am2zbGAHy1January 16, 2022 See more

3. Clearly it's been a long, cold winter for Mathias Norsgaard

Ooohhh noooo. A picture of me in leg warmers and short sleeves!!! Smack me hard and call me an amateur 😘@PhotoGomezSport pic.twitter.com/xq28uFOQWIJanuary 15, 2022 See more

4. Has this already won tweet of the year?

The only scenario where I can imagine this happening is diarrhea, and then you used both your arm warmers to dry your self. Fair enough, but why would you ever share that with the whole world?January 15, 2022 See more

5. Ah, so this is why Fuglsang has been so slow the past couple of years...(love you Jakob)

“Guys, we have to hurry up a little bit” @jakob_fuglsang’s TT victory was stolen today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uvKH1uuMVlJanuary 17, 2022 See more

6. If you do, you'll come back to your apartment with Jonathan Vaughters sitting in the corner with a menacing look on his face

Looks like EF are currently shooting their new kit outside my apartment. I guess it would be bad form to leak it😜#GironaThingsJanuary 18, 2022 See more

7. This will probably work

He is correct. I stayed of social media and haven’t read any news about Pogacar. If he isn’t real, he cannot hurt me.January 21, 2022 See more

8. The PGA Tour breathes a collective sigh of relief

Not taking up golf any time soon 🙈 @rudybarbier75 pic.twitter.com/LCNVQtGtRyJanuary 19, 2022 See more

9. Just another day on this blessed isle of sunshine and rainbows

Just watched a man in a Volvo SUV stop on the very quiet country lane I live on to hand out abuse to a mother teaching a five-year-old to ride a bike.January 20, 2022 See more

10. Um

.@OutOfCycling 😘 pic.twitter.com/zWWWWXO5kPJanuary 16, 2022 See more

We'll be back in a week with some more social media detritus.