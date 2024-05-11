Tweets of the week: Patrick Lefevere hands out the bidons, pink sunglasses, and the kids are alright

All the action from cycling social media in the last 7 days

Tweets of the week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

The Giro d’Italia has really delivered over the past week. Hats off to RCS, the race organisers, it's really had it all. We’ve had fireworks on the opening two days, plenty of Marco Pantani bandanas displayed on the roadside, superfast sprint finishes and breakaway chaos on the gravel. 

As if that wasn’t enough, all of the action has played out in the early summer sun across the stunning landscapes that Italy at this time of year offers up by the bucketful. It’s not only the scenery though that gives the Giro its style. The Tour de France’s yellow jersey might be the most iconic in the sport, but there’s something about the pink of the maglia rosa that just feels that bit cooler. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸