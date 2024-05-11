Tweets of the week: Patrick Lefevere hands out the bidons, pink sunglasses, and the kids are alright
All the action from cycling social media in the last 7 days
The Giro d’Italia has really delivered over the past week. Hats off to RCS, the race organisers, it's really had it all. We’ve had fireworks on the opening two days, plenty of Marco Pantani bandanas displayed on the roadside, superfast sprint finishes and breakaway chaos on the gravel.
As if that wasn’t enough, all of the action has played out in the early summer sun across the stunning landscapes that Italy at this time of year offers up by the bucketful. It’s not only the scenery though that gives the Giro its style. The Tour de France’s yellow jersey might be the most iconic in the sport, but there’s something about the pink of the maglia rosa that just feels that bit cooler.
Since pulling on pink, Tadej Pogačar has well and truly gone for it on the style front too. The Slovenian has kept it classy, with subtle touches of pink on his Colnago bike as well as sunglasses too. That’s without even mentioning the controversy that came with his pink skinsuit earlier this week.
Speaking of bikes, Colnago will almost certainly deliver an absolute beauty should Pogačar be wearing pink in Rome in two weeks time. Although he won’t be sitting pretty in pink if Geraint Thomas has anything to say about it.
Thomas and the two-time Tour de France winner have enjoyed a great battle in the first week of action. Pogačar may have come out on top so far out on the road, but Thomas has been winning on social media with plenty of Dad jokes and friendly banter aimed at the rider 12 years his junior.
Anyway, without further ado, here’s the best of the Giro related cycling social media posts from the last week.
Godere.
1. Are you lost Dani?!
Perugia è magnifica, perdersi tra i suoi vicoli facilissimo. In questo momento Dani Martínez sta cercando di capire dove sbuca Via dei Priori 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/hGk0CRnpUEMay 10, 2024
2. Focaccia all round
Focaccia for everyone 😋 #Giroditalia pic.twitter.com/yOr4070JYCMay 8, 2024
3. Mess with Juanpe and you mess with Trek's big boys
Juanpe and his bodyguards 😎#GirodItalia 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/1ufkUxnFrAMay 7, 2024
4. Has it got Sky Matteo?!
Giro d'Italia Vintage Edition#mivar #tubo #catodico pic.twitter.com/zw6kAknXd7May 6, 2024
5. The kids are alright
Alright son, you’ve had your fun. Let’s just have a nice quiet day tomorrow? #kidsthesedays #giro pic.twitter.com/IhkwmG1NJpMay 6, 2024
6. There's no time for sunbathing when you've got a Giro podium to get onto
A post shared by Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia)
A photo posted by on
7. It's Marion Rousse's fault that Pat Lefevere has been demoted to bottle duty... obviously
pic.twitter.com/dqSDiXmyNwMay 9, 2024
8. EF's switch out kit wasn't that out of the ordinary
😩 Nicki just leaked our 2025 Giro kit changeout https://t.co/MkOMHA0HZiMay 7, 2024
9. Not crossing a road during a bike race applies to dogs too
Conci with a handful of seconds on a Dachshund pic.twitter.com/ACsNGzYjrXMay 4, 2024
10. Nice shades Luke
A post shared by Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstepteam)
A photo posted by on
11. Speaking of shades... when in Pink
🕶️ i'm sorry but the glasses??? slay Tadej 💅#GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/fgvSanFwEeMay 5, 2024
12. The FDJ Suez family had fun at La Vuelta
La familia 💙♥️ @FDJ_SUEZ Gracias @LaVueltaFem pic.twitter.com/vZxHIcYYNZMay 5, 2024
Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders.
When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast.
