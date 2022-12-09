Tweets of the week: Chris Froome has GoPro problems, and Geraint Thomas grits roads

It must be a hard life being one of the most successful professional cyclists of the 21st century. Once you have counted up your seven Grand Tour titles and 46 career wins, you must have the same problems as the rest of us.

This is Chris Froome's situation, as the 37-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider took to social media on Thursday afternoon to take action against his problems with GoPro. Now, far be it for me to suggest how Froome should tackle his problems with technology, but it does seem a little unfair for someone with 1.5 million followers on Twitter to complain so publicly. Maybe it was his last course of action, and we can only hope that the camera company were quick to get in touch with him.

It was just one of the many exciting things to happen on social media in the world of cycling this week. That might be overselling it, but it is slim pickings as we edge through December.

There was also Tadej Pogačar on an e-bike, which does seem like cheating to me, Anna Henderson graduating, and the continuing adventures of Annemiek van Vleuten. Read on for some light entertainment.

1. Chris Froome might have won the Tour de France four times, but he can't get good customer service from GoPro

Can anybody help put me in touch with someone at @GoPro / @GoProUK ? I'm having such a bad experience it feels like I'm being punked 😫December 8, 2022 See more

2. Despite being rich beyond my wildest dreams, it's nice that Froome still takes advantage of the sales

Faulty media mod. Faulty GoPro hero 11. And now my Black Friday order has mysteriously disappeared. Payment wasn’t returned though.December 8, 2022 See more

3. It has been a long time since I've looked as happy on a bike as Letizia Paternoster does here, maybe I need to go somewhere warmer

A post shared by Letizia Paternoster (@letiziapaternoster) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

4. Alex Dowsett, now retired from professional cycling, might end up going to Thailand to find himself

I think what is basically happening I’ve come to realise is I’m on that gap year that everyone my age took in 2008.December 9, 2022 See more

4. It's good to see Geraint Thomas do his bit for the community, despite his training load this December

Keeping busy in the off-season, just doing my bit to keep the roads safe 👍 ⛄️ #Thomice https://t.co/wFFdMa1KQSDecember 7, 2022 See more

5. The greatest endurance athlete of the 21st century, and Eliud Kipchoge

A post shared by Annemiek van Vleuten (@annemiekvanvleuten) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

6. Football is back today! Here is Pele on a bike

Here's Pelé riding a very small tricycle for some reason. pic.twitter.com/qHju96Qc7jDecember 6, 2022 See more

7. Tadej Pogačar really does not need any more advantages on a bike

Surely they can't race those bikes 😂_____🇪🇸 @MadridCriterium | 🇮🇹 #Giro pic.twitter.com/zdR3OUfl4sDecember 5, 2022 See more

8. Cycling and fashion really shouldn't mix... Let's wait to see these on the peloton at the Giro next year before judging though

No thank you Instagram I will not be cycling in any of these pieces. Mostly as I’m confused as to how to put them on. Also sunburn. pic.twitter.com/LpEiLmIjvwDecember 2, 2022 See more

9. If you like fancy graphics, then here's one showing just how much racing Tom Pidcock, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel do. They never stop!

Wout Van Aert will race again on Sunday after a 70 day break.Last year 62 days passed between his last road race and the start of his CX season. pic.twitter.com/DO8FZR63qoDecember 2, 2022 See more

10. Congratulations to Anna Henderson, who as well as being one of the brightest prospects in British cycling has managed to graduate from the University of Birmingham at the same time. Easy.

A post shared by Anna Henderson (@anna___henderson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

11. Apparently the man in the second photo is Steve Cummings. I'm not so sure. It could be any bald man really

Top night listening to local lad made good in the saddle @steveocummings talk about his career highlights on and off the bike #TheBreak #SteveCummings pic.twitter.com/WAX23LFTV5December 2, 2022 See more

12. Michał Kwiatkowski: Milan-San Remo winner, former world champion and super domestique, now... future Wimbledon winner?

🚲Meet my new hitting partner! 🚲Poznajcie mojego nowego hitting partnera!@kwiato pic.twitter.com/BeczIm1JZmNovember 27, 2022 See more

13. How many rice cakes is too many? 200 sounds like a lot

The staff prepared 200 rice cakes for the first day of training camp 😋 pic.twitter.com/ne8UHTtQ9yDecember 6, 2022 See more

14. Forget bikes, skiing is the new off-season training method

Let it snow ❄The Development Team riders are currently in Norway, preparing for the new season ⛷ pic.twitter.com/gnKFsf9MOsDecember 8, 2022 See more

15. Although, maybe you could combine bikes and skis?

" El gran invento de un ciclista para no caerse con la bicicleta en la nieve" Le quitó la rueda delantera a la bici y le acopló un esquí. "Que talento de ciclista, se le acabaron los problemas".😱😂😂👍 pic.twitter.com/zOVVLH97n2December 7, 2022 See more

16. And finally, Manchester City Council want you to cycle, but not safely on this bit of road