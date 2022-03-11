Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar's football skills and Thomas De Gendt explores human anatomy

Yep, you guessed, it more tweets

Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: UAE Team Emirates/Thomas De Gendt)
By
published

You know the saying, made famous by the US Office's Andy Bernard: "I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them." Well, there's a way to know when you're not in the good old days, and that's whenever you open up Twitter dot com.

That is, unless, you find inside Tadej Pogačar doing an improbable number of composed keepie-uppies with a football, or Thomas De Gendt noticing that what links the locations of this year's Paris-Nice route is human genitalia. Yes, you read the end of that sentence right.

1. Thomas De Gendt: 'Philippe, have a look at the tweet I just sent out'

2. Yep, outstanding stuff from TDG

3. Really, actually, pretty good

4. This brings back horrific memories of when I was at a race and trying to get the attention of the Jumbo-Visma soigneur and was shouting 'Jumbo!' and Coryn Rivera politely told me the soigneur was unlikely to respond to 'Jumbo'...

5. Good to see he's still got a sense of humour despite all the awfulness of the past couple of months

6. Someone in the replies has pointed out Ganna's scales cost €460 and I'm not quite sure what to do with this information

7. Hugo Houle is the loneliest man at Paris-Nice

8. :(

9. Alexa, can you play me an appropriate song for when my team hasn't finished on a podium yet this season

10. 100% true

We'll be back next week with...you guessed it! More tweets of that particular week.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

