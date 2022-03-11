Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar's football skills and Thomas De Gendt explores human anatomy
Yep, you guessed, it more tweets
You know the saying, made famous by the US Office's Andy Bernard: "I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them." Well, there's a way to know when you're not in the good old days, and that's whenever you open up Twitter dot com.
That is, unless, you find inside Tadej Pogačar doing an improbable number of composed keepie-uppies with a football, or Thomas De Gendt noticing that what links the locations of this year's Paris-Nice route is human genitalia. Yes, you read the end of that sentence right.
1. Thomas De Gendt: 'Philippe, have a look at the tweet I just sent out'
🇫🇷 #ParisNiceCan you tell what @DeGendtThomas and @PhilippeGilbert were talking about here? 😅 pic.twitter.com/66my1EyK1LMarch 6, 2022
2. Yep, outstanding stuff from TDG
After going through Pussay yesterday. We are now heading to Balsac. pic.twitter.com/WgWsOlNZ28March 8, 2022
3. Really, actually, pretty good
⚽️ @TamauPogi est prêt à faire le chemin inverse de @EvenepoelRemco (@VelonCC ) pic.twitter.com/hIdHzjBVxBMarch 8, 2022
4. This brings back horrific memories of when I was at a race and trying to get the attention of the Jumbo-Visma soigneur and was shouting 'Jumbo!' and Coryn Rivera politely told me the soigneur was unlikely to respond to 'Jumbo'...
Had an old Dutch man pass me on a scooter during a training ride and yell “ @WoutvanAert !” 🤣 Well, #HappyInternationalWomensDay 🤦♀️ @JumboVismaWomenMarch 9, 2022
5. Good to see he's still got a sense of humour despite all the awfulness of the past couple of months
La ironía de la vida, vine a alcanzar mi peso soñado lesionado 🧘🏽♂️🤌🏽 Prácticamente ya estoy listo para ir al Tour... @INEOSGrenadiers choose me 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qMfiePsKNSMarch 9, 2022
6. Someone in the replies has pointed out Ganna's scales cost €460 and I'm not quite sure what to do with this information
Beh se lo leggiamo al contrario peso come te capitano 🤣 ci vediamo presto ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GMPEHb4KcFMarch 10, 2022
7. Hugo Houle is the loneliest man at Paris-Nice
#ParisNice race radio: “Israel – Premier Tech, your whole team is calling you” 😅Feeding time for @HugoHoule with @MaurtenOfficial 320 on the drinks menu. pic.twitter.com/uiamWvl21LMarch 10, 2022
8. :(
🚴♂️ @IsraelPremTech ? Présent ! 💪 Bonne route 🇨🇦@HugoHoule ! 🚴♂️@IsraelPremTech? 🇨🇦 @HugoHoule, reporting for duty! 💪#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/AbYRJ67DysMarch 11, 2022
9. Alexa, can you play me an appropriate song for when my team hasn't finished on a podium yet this season
I ❤️ this! @TeamDSM pic.twitter.com/i8cHdmt09tMarch 9, 2022
10. 100% true
Is it true that Vingegaard used to play drums for Sigur Ros?Pure talent 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/NfzYZIFzt2March 11, 2022
We'll be back next week with...you guessed it! More tweets of that particular week.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
