Tweets of the week: The Death Race, goats an ALL the cake
We go trawling the social media feeds for signs of life
Be honest, you clicked on this for the cake didn't you? Cyclists have an almost pathological connection to cake.
It’s the fuel of choice for weekend warriors across the world and many are the hours that can be spent debating the best choice for either fuel economy, wallet saving or taste.
Even the more serious riders amongst us will have a view because even if you’re trying to keep to a healthy balanced nutritious diet then that means when you do indulge it has got to be worth it.
Unless you’re track sprinting dynamo Harrie Lavreysen, it seems, as then you can have all the cake (one day of the year at least) with no need to choose.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I'm off to the local bakers.
1. One set of handlebars breaking is unfortunate, two starts to look careless
What handlebars do Arkéa-Samsic use?? They should not break like that at all!! Hofstetter will be furious #GPDenain pic.twitter.com/5IEr7vtbYQMarch 16, 2023
2. Who let the sprinter out of the bag?
For some time, I thought Tim Merlier had inexplicably zipped himself into a bag. It took me a while to figure out what was going on. https://t.co/PtCsfM2WbOMarch 15, 2023
3. Be more like Primož Roglič and drink responsibly, folks
Stage winner again Primoz Roglic won’t be sinking another 🍾 of Prosecco at #TirrenoAdriatico 😂“Otherwise I’m drunk, eh? With three bottles…” pic.twitter.com/FXqbymYsS8March 11, 2023
4. Bike race plus F1 race is the duathlon we want to see
Tadej Pogacar bumping into F1 drivers Lando Norris and Alex Albon after his Paris-Nice victory 🤝🤩(via tadejpogacar/IG) pic.twitter.com/lezu9gXq1wMarch 13, 2023
5. Wout Van Aert: purveyor of farmyard animals
Ik heb er thuis ook nog 2 staan 🐐 DM voor meer info https://t.co/WYqkn51fFDMarch 16, 2023
If you want to know more about how goats are keeping the pave of Paris-Roubaix ship shape, my colleague Tom Davidson has all the details.
6. If Biff from Back to the future was a bike racer...
Hopefully the manure offers a soft landing #GPDenain pic.twitter.com/AXYI6n8eCpMarch 16, 2023
7. Any higher bids than the one from the gentleman in the front row?
The number of sprinters that will finish the 2024 TDF https://t.co/QeNtxHnOAf pic.twitter.com/MQYQzkfN8LMarch 13, 2023
8. Applied maths question 1: How many slices of cake does it take to fuel seven 1,200watt sprints of 15 seconds?
When it's your birthday in Egypt! 🎈 https://t.co/cWuiyZj48C pic.twitter.com/rmX9WjfYw9March 14, 2023
9. A heart warming story in two parts.
Loïc Vliegen was out of the race but he kept helping his teammates 😍#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/PlfNdnMzQbMarch 13, 2023
10. Car down! Wait, what?!
Another day in the death race 😡 pic.twitter.com/gJWNN1EHHAMarch 12, 2023
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
