Tweets of the week: The Death Race, goats an ALL the cake

We go trawling the social media feeds for signs of life

Fruity cake
(Image credit: Debby Lewis-Harrison / Getty)
By Vern Pitt
published

Be honest, you clicked on this for the cake didn't you? Cyclists have an almost pathological connection to cake.

It’s the fuel of choice for weekend warriors across the world and many are the hours that can be spent debating the best choice for either fuel economy, wallet saving or taste.

Even the more serious riders amongst us will have a view because even if you’re trying to keep to a healthy balanced nutritious diet then that means when you do indulge it has got to be worth it.

Unless you’re track sprinting dynamo Harrie Lavreysen, it seems, as then you can have all the cake (one day of the year at least) with no need to choose.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I'm off to the local bakers.

1. One set of handlebars breaking is unfortunate, two starts to look careless

See more

2. Who let the sprinter out of the bag?

See more

3. Be more like Primož Roglič and drink responsibly, folks

See more

4. Bike race plus F1 race is the duathlon we want to see

See more

5. Wout Van Aert: purveyor of farmyard animals

See more

If you want to know more about how goats are keeping the pave of Paris-Roubaix ship shape, my colleague Tom Davidson has all the details.

6. If Biff from Back to the future was a bike racer...

See more

7. Any higher bids than the one from the gentleman in the front row?

See more

8. Applied maths question 1: How many slices of cake does it take to fuel seven 1,200watt sprints of 15 seconds?

See more

9. A heart warming story in two parts.

See more

10. Car down! Wait, what?!

See more

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

Latest