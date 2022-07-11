Tweets of the week: The Simpsons, a Peter Sagan impressionist, and Peter Kennaugh's bin

Something to keep you occupied while there's a break in the racing

Tweets of the week
This year's Tour de France has certainly lived up to expectations, with plenty of drama unfolding on the roads, cobblestones and gravel. 

With the general classification finely poised going into the second full week of the race, the rest of the Tour is a mouth-watering prospect. Today (Monday) is the second of three rest days, though, so unfortunately you'll have to wait another 24 hours before witnessing the action again. 

However, thanks to the power of social media, there's plenty of content from the past week to get you through the day off - chapeau to all those involved. Less than 24 hours to go. Enjoy this time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the latest instalment of tweets of the week. 

1. The Simpsons x Tadej Pogačar - when crossovers are done right

See more

2. To Giro Donne victor Annemiek Van Vleuten, everyone's a winner. That is, everyone in her team is, at least

See more

3. A classy touch from Luke Rowe. Although, we are surprised he even has any drinks left at the end of a sweltering stage eight

See more

4. Some rest day spot, that

See more

5. Quick tip. When handing out awards, make sure you give it to the correct rider...

See more

6. Just close your eyes and listen; Frison's impression is uncanny

See more

7. A lovely fan offered Geraint Thomas some tips for cycling through their town. There was one slight problem, though - it was sent to the wrong Geraint. Shame. 

See more

8. Fortunately for little Ethan, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday

See more

9. A Brit abroad

See more

10. The mountains classification has a new leader

See more

11. The more you look, the more chaos you see - certainly not Jumbo-Visma's finest day on stage five

See more

12. In fact, stage five was almost turbulent as UK politics last week. Almost. 

See more

13. We demand justice

See more

14. Scrap that

See more

