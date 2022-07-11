Tweets of the week: The Simpsons, a Peter Sagan impressionist, and Peter Kennaugh's bin
Something to keep you occupied while there's a break in the racing
This year's Tour de France has certainly lived up to expectations, with plenty of drama unfolding on the roads, cobblestones and gravel.
With the general classification finely poised going into the second full week of the race, the rest of the Tour is a mouth-watering prospect. Today (Monday) is the second of three rest days, though, so unfortunately you'll have to wait another 24 hours before witnessing the action again.
However, thanks to the power of social media, there's plenty of content from the past week to get you through the day off - chapeau to all those involved. Less than 24 hours to go. Enjoy this time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the latest instalment of tweets of the week.
1. The Simpsons x Tadej Pogačar - when crossovers are done right
Heading into the rest day in yellow 😜💛🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/nytJYNHcmoJuly 10, 2022
2. To Giro Donne victor Annemiek Van Vleuten, everyone's a winner. That is, everyone in her team is, at least
This has to be the most wholesome moment of the 2022 season 🥹😊@AvVleuten had saved a Maglia Rosa / Ciclamino for every single member of the 🇮🇹 #GiroDonne22 team. Here’s the delivery ⬇️Leader in values, and not only in results. 🎩#MiekItHappen pic.twitter.com/ZFGopWfszwJuly 10, 2022
3. A classy touch from Luke Rowe. Although, we are surprised he even has any drinks left at the end of a sweltering stage eight
With 1400km of racing, a heatwave and a climb in his legs, @LukeRowe1990's first thought at the finish line was to circle round and give his bottle to these young fans; what a class act!#TourDeFrance2022 finish in #Lausanne was spectacular, but this was a personal highlight! pic.twitter.com/ykJrr3bPrTJuly 9, 2022
4. Some rest day spot, that
The squad in total chill mode 😌#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/iF0keEX7eyJuly 11, 2022
5. Quick tip. When handing out awards, make sure you give it to the correct rider...
Up there with one of my biggest ever brain farts. Chapeau to Aleksandr Vlasov for taking it well. I thought he was @lennardkaemna 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rEKpKNYno9July 9, 2022
6. Just close your eyes and listen; Frison's impression is uncanny
The best Peter Sagan imitation I’ve seen by @FrederikFrison!😂 #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/C2yp8H7KKhJuly 8, 2022
7. A lovely fan offered Geraint Thomas some tips for cycling through their town. There was one slight problem, though - it was sent to the wrong Geraint. Shame.
Will people still cheer me if I just drove there instead? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/8CiIBrFDbcJuly 8, 2022
8. Fortunately for little Ethan, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday
15 years ago this week. F1 obsessed 8-year old at the TDF prologue in Hyde Park. pic.twitter.com/u6vP0OuzOsJuly 8, 2022
9. A Brit abroad
New marginal gain? Ice bath post-race for Adam Yates. #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/r3RfIxYpDyJuly 8, 2022
10. The mountains classification has a new leader
#TDF2022 It's hard to be a good mom #respect #sharingpassion pic.twitter.com/vKZwPRso6IJuly 10, 2022
11. The more you look, the more chaos you see - certainly not Jumbo-Visma's finest day on stage five
Select all the squares with disappearing hopes and dreams pic.twitter.com/kRl5WaPgwJJuly 7, 2022
12. In fact, stage five was almost turbulent as UK politics last week. Almost.
GC contenders dropping like cabinet ministers.July 6, 2022
13. We demand justice
NON TOUR TWEET - someone in laxey has stole my wheelie bin, if you live in laxey can you please retweet and if you have stolen it can you please return. Many thanks.July 5, 2022
14. Scrap that
Breaking pic.twitter.com/N62NjyDUwvJuly 8, 2022
