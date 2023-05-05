Tweets of the week: Van Aert goes out stealing KOMs in Scotland, AI loves pineapple on pizza and David Byrne cycles to the Met Gala
Scottish cyclists watch out! Wout's out and about stealing your Strava accolades
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Giro d’Italia team presentation took place last night, ahead of what promises to be an action packed three weeks in the first Grand Tour of the season.
As well as the mouth watering general classification battle between Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, a huge number of stars from the men’s WorldTour are set to take part including a rather formidable looking Ineos Grenadiers lineup including Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart.
If the Giro doesn’t take your fancy, then we’ve plenty of other content to catch your eye this week. Alex Dowsett has been lacing up his running shoes and critically acclaimed singer songwriters have been pulling their bikes out of the garage to ride down to the local awards ceremony.
Meanwhile, up in Bonny Scotland, a certain Belgian superstar has been out and about on two wheels, stealing KOMs ahead of the World Championships in August.
Wasn’t a Mont Ventoux stage win enough for you Wout?! Can’t you leave the KOM’s for us normal folk?! Pretty please?!
1. Lance Armstrong is about to head to Mars (kind of)
can they stay there https://t.co/oQPTe9Ad9HMay 4, 2023
2. What's that noise?! Oh, it's a bunch of Scottish cyclists crying as the local KOM gets even further out of reach
We see you @WoutvanAert...👀Hopefully taking in Stirling's rich history along with all those local KOM's 😏 pic.twitter.com/jb3SLAuOXqMay 5, 2023
3. *Rocky music playing* Egan continues on the road back to the top
A post shared by Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (@eganbernal) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
4. Catch him if you can! Alex Dowsett runs the London Marathon
A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
5. Pineapple on pizza?! Sort it out AI!
🤖 There will come a day when AI will replace the Twitter admin of the Giro. 🍕 But not yet... not yet!🤖 Arriverà un giorno in cui l'IA prenderà il posto dell'Admin Twitter del Giro.🍕Ma non è ancora quel giorno.#Giro pic.twitter.com/J7WCRLtaWTMay 3, 2023
6. Kylian Mbappe's celebration catches on
A post shared by FDJ - SUEZ (@fdj_suez) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
7. Tao gets set for another rollercoaster ride around Italy
A post shared by Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeogheganhart) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
8. Things get kind of crazy on the Trek-Segafredo bus
Welcome to the fun bus 😝#LaVueltaFemenina pic.twitter.com/xRcfVdxkydMay 2, 2023
9. Even the stars of the music world get around by bike
David Byrne (and his bike) have arrived at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/3XlGlMm5xDMay 1, 2023
10. The COOP Hitec girls enjoy a bit of a dance off on the rollers
12th for @josienelsonx on stage 2. she is over her knee problem. And the girls are having fun @CoopHitec #LaVueltaFemenina pic.twitter.com/EwqxAMwc1qMay 2, 2023
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
'Today was a hard day' - Demi Vollering takes mountaintop victory on Vuelta Femenina stage five
SD Worx rider continues Ardennes form to move into the race lead
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
21 things you didn’t know about Primož Roglič
From his days as a ski-jumper to beginning life as a cyclist with Adria Mobil
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar the gangster, Remco Evenepoel feasts and Demi Vollering cries
Tom Pidcock's dog loves a lick, and hey, aren't those two normal looking men vaguely famous?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: AI Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar on draught, and Alison Jackson is back
Also, who subscribes to Twitter Blue? And Trek-Segafredo digitally age their ridersx
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Alison Jackson's joy, sock thief strikes at Itzulia, and Pogačar reveals UAE's secret
Paris-Roubaix always brings the best content out of teams, and this year was no disappointment
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cobbles, barbecues, and what on earth is curry ketchup?
Strap in for our pre-Paris-Roubaix round-up of social media's finest
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Mikel Landa becomes a meme and how small a couch is too small?
Marlen Reusser gets political and Megan Jastrab is delighted to make an echelon, in our social media roundup
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Chris Froome on a pump track, Tom Pidcock goes off road, and Uno-X go Star Wars
The tweet wheel keeps on turning, on a simple line, day by day
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the Week: Love letters to a bike, and a special Valentine's Day jersey
Charlotte Kool is the modern day Jane Austen in this week's social media round-up
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tweets of the Week: The EF sock debate continues, and Tadej Pogačar pops a wheelie
Remco does yoga, and there's WVA/MVDP content from the cyclo-cross worlds
By Adam Becket • Published