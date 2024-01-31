US e-bike firm recalls bikes due to fire hazard - 'Stop using and uplug'

People with Ascend Cabrillo and Minaret electric bikes are being urged to stop using them immediately, unplug, and return them.

US bike manufacturer Pacific Cycle is recalling the two e-bike models because the wiring harness that manages the charging of the lithium-ion battery was not properly assembled, creating a risk of overheating and fire while charging.

About 1700 bikes sold at Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s are affected by the recall, which was prompted by three reports of the battery on the bikes catching fire, with one person receiving second-degree burns as a result.

The Ascend Cabrillo model numbers involved are R7583BPS and R7585BPS and the Ascend Minaret model number is R7586BPS.

The model number and “Pacific Cycle” are printed on the service label located on the seat tube above the bottom bracket. The Ascend Cabrillo was sold in a sand or gray color and has a rear storage rack.

The Minaret was sold in black with red and gray accents or a step-through frame style. The word “Ascend” is located on the downtube and the word “Cabrillo” or “Minaret” on the chain stay. The electric bikes have an electric assist motor.

Customers should enter their e-bikes' serial numbers at pacific-cycle.com to see if their model is affected by the recall. The serial number is engraved beneath the bottom bracket.

The bikes were sold at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores in the US and online from January 2023 to November 2023 for between $1,400 and $1,500. To get a refund, those affected need to take their bike back to the store they purchased it from.

It is far from the first time that e-bike batteries and the charging of them have been linked to fires.

Just last week, it was announced that an e-bike battery that has been linked to a number of fires across England is to be banned from being sold in the UK.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) is taking enforcement action and warning consumers about the Chinese-manufactured UPP battery.

The OPSS has issued a withdrawal notice to the manufacturer’s four online marketplaces – Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba and Made in China – which requires them, in their roles as distributors of the UPP battery, to stop supplying it.

Last year, it was reported that the London Fire Brigade receives a callout to an e-bike or e-scooter fire once every two days, a 60% increase on the previous year.

In the US, New York City Council passed a significant piece of safety legislation last year regarding e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries in response to a worrying number of fires in the city.