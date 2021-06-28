Mathieu van der Poel's yellow Canyon commemorates grandfather Poulidor with an emotional message
"Yellow was not meant to be till now" remembers late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's Tour record
By Simon Smythe
Rarely has a Tour de France race leader’s yellow bike had as much significance as the Canyon Aeroad CFR presented to Mathieu van der Poel for the start of stage three.
The 26-year-old Dutchman’s grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, never wore the yellow jersey and was known as the ‘eternal second’ after finishing second or third in eight of the 14 Tours he rode.
The message under the down tube of Van der Poel’s bike ends: “Yellow was not meant to be till now,” and Van der Poel himself was overcome with emotion after his solo win atop the Mûr de Bretagne as his achievement started to sink in.
Poulidor died in 2019 aged 83 and never got to see his grandson race the Tour.
Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix team clearly decided that the commemorative bike should get the full yellow treatment - discreet accents would not suffice.
So every inch of the frame is yellow - and so is the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt. The original Elemnt Bolt was available with a yellow casing but we haven’t seen the new version in this colourway yet.
Naturally there are yellow Elite Fly bottles in yellow-trimmed Elite Vico Carbon cages to finish the look.
Alpecin have stopped short of speccing yellow bar tape, plain black matching the new ‘aerocockpit’ bar and stem - details of which haven’t yet been released. This replaces the CP0018 Aerocockpit that snapped on Van der Poel’s bike at Le Samyn earlier in March, forcing Canyon to release a ‘stop ride’ notice. Canyon had promised its customers replacements by the autumn, and this looks like it.
The bike is specced with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9170 groupset, with no sign of the much-anticipated new version so far.
The wheels are Shimano Dura-Ace C60s, rolling on Vittoria Corsa tubulars.
Van der Poel rides the Selle Italia Flite Boost Kit Carbonio SuperFlow saddle - he has a signature version launched at the Tour of Flanders.
-
-
Mathieu van der Poel’s broken handlebar fixed in time for maiden Tour de France victory
Other riders appear to still be riding the temporary fix on the Canyon handlebars
By Stefan Abram •
-
'Nervous' Mark Cavendish one of four big favourites on stage three of the Tour de France
The Deceuninck - Quick Step rider hasn't won a Tour stage since 2016.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mathieu van der Poel’s broken handlebar fixed in time for maiden Tour de France victory
Other riders appear to still be riding the temporary fix on the Canyon handlebars
By Stefan Abram •
-
French police using Facebook to track down fan who caused Tour de France crash
Authorities are searching for the fan who stepped into the path of the peloton on the opening stage of the 2021 Tour
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France stage three LIVE: Lorient to Pontivy
Live updates as the sprinters are expected to hit the front on day three in the 2021 Tour de France
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Israel sports director questions whether the best-ever Chris Froome could compete with young stars of today
Israel Start-Up Nation say Froome didn't come into the Tour 100 per cent, but will improve by the third week, and will hopefully be the 'real Chris Froome' at this year's Vuelta a España
By Jonny Long •
-
Ineos Grenadiers 'remain in the fight' despite early time losses
Geraint Thomas dropped from the main group of favourites on the Mûr-de-Bretagne finish on stage two
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage two of the Tour de France 2021
Pog and Rog gain more time, Van der Poel does it for PouPou, and Thomas struggles - all the talking points from stage two of the 2021 Tour de France
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Julian Alaphilippe admits that Mathieu van der Poel 'was simply stronger' on stage two of Tour de France
The Frenchman lost yellow but remains in the lead of the points classification
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage two of the 2021 race?
Stage two was a much calmer affair with no riders abandoning
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •