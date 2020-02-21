Spec sheet overhaul makes Vitus’ 2020 range a tantalising offering

Vitus (pronounced: Vee-Tus) has been steadily making a name for itself with a well thought out range of bikes suitable for everything from road racing to off-road adventuring. The benefits of a direct-to-consumer approach, through retail partners ChainReaction Cycles and Wiggle, allows the brand to offer its range at rather competitive prices, too.
The 2020 range has now been unveiled. In terms of frame design, much of the collection remains relatively unchanged from 2019. However, in a year where many brands have increased prices for the same spec, Vitus has improved and updated its spec sheets to include the latest in hot kit across the board.
And, of course then there’s the fresh new colour schemes. We’ve taken a look at the highlights.
Vitus Vitesse Evo £1999.99-£4999.99
The Vitesse EVO is a disc brake only frameset, with full internal cable routing, and a UCI certified frame and fork. With semi- compact geometry and lots of flexibility in its set-up, the goal is to provide a fit which can suit the likes of riders on the Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK UCI team through to amateurs.
The Vitesse EVO is renowned for its composed handling being both balanced and stable, yet nimble enough to pilot through a bunch sprint. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:
Vitesse EVO CRX eTap AXS Disc £4999.99
- Frame: Carbon T700-HM UD UCI Certified, BB386EVO
- Forks: UD Full Carbon Tapered UCI Certified
- Drivetrain: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Cassette: SRAM 10-33T CS XG 1270
- Chainset: SRAM Red AXS Carbon, 48-35T,
- Brakes: SRAM RED eTap AXS D1 Hydraulic Flat Mount 160/140mm Rotors
- Wheels: Prime Black Edition 38 Carbon Disc Tubeless
- Tyres: Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance Tubeless 700c x 25
- Saddle: Vitus Ti rail
- Seatpost: Vitus Carbon
- Stem: Zipp Service Course SL AL7075
- Bars: Zipp Service Course SL 70 Ergo AL7075
- Weight: 7.7kg (Size Medium – 54cm)
Vitesse EVO CRS Disc £2499.99
- Frame: Carbon T700-HM UD UCI Certified, BB386 EVO
- Forks: UD Full Carbon Tapered UCI Certified
- Drivetrain: Shimano Ultegra R8000 11spd
- Cassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000 11-30T
- Chainset: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 52-36T
- Brakes: Shimano Ultegra Hydraulic Flat Mount 160/140mm Rotors
- Wheels: Prime Attaquer – Aluminium Disc Tubeless
- Tyres: Schwalbe ONE Performance TLE 700c x 25, ADDIX, RaceGuard, MicroSkin Tubeless Easy
- Saddle: Vitus Ti rail
- Seatpost: Zipp Service Course, AL6061, 27.2mm x 350mm, 20mm Layback
- Stem: Zipp Service Course AL6061
- Bars: Zipp Service Course 70 Ergo AL6061
- Weight: 8.16kg (Medium
Vitus ZX-1 £2199.99-£5199.99
The original Vitus ZX-1 was one of the first monocoque carbon fibre race bikes back when it launched in 1991. It took the scene by storm with advanced manufacturing methods that allowed designers to push the aerodynamic boundaries, creating a truly unique bike.
Today, the ZX-1 continues to be a performance race-ready road bike. Utilising Kamm Tail tube profiles, and an integrated fork and seat post, the Vitus designers have boosted the aerodynamic claims. An asymmetric and oversized BB386EVO BB helps to maximise drive and overall lateral stiffness, too.
With the use of multiple carbon fibre layups, Vitus has maintained a balanced power transfer on the drive and non-drive sides of the bike whilst under pedalling load. The result is a comfortable race bike, that maintains stiffness and crosswind stability. Highlights of the range include:
ZX1 CRX eTap AXS Disc £5199.99
- Frame: Carbon T700-HM UD UCI Certified, BB386EVO
- Forks: UD Full Carbon Tapered UCI Certified
- Drivetrain: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Cassette: SRAM 10-33T CS XG 1270
- Chainset: SRAM Red AXS Carbon, 48-35T,
- Brakes: SRAM RED eTap AXS D1 Hydraulic Flat Mount 160/140mm Rotors
- Wheels: DT Swiss ARC 1400 62mm Carbon Disc Tubeless
- Tyres: Schwalbe ONE Performance TLE 700c x 25, ADDIX, RaceGuard, MicroSkin Tubeless Easy
- Saddle: Prologo Dimension, T4.0, Microfibre cover, 143mm width
- Seatpost: Vitus ZX-1 Aero
- Stem: Prime Doyene Aluminium
- Bars: Prime Primavera Carbon
- Weight: 7.84kg (Size Large – 56cm
ZX-1 CRS Di2 Disc £3499.99
- Frame: Carbon T700-HM UD UCI Certified, BB386EVO
- Forks: UD Full Carbon Tapered UCI Certified
- Drivetrain: Shimano Ultegra R8070 Di2 11spdCassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000 11-28T
- Chainset: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 52-36T
- Brakes: Shimano Ultegra Hydraulic Flat Mount 160/140mm Rotors
- Wheels: Prime Black Edition 50 Carbon Disc Tubeless
- Tyres: Schwalbe ONE Performance TLE 700c x 25, ADDIX, RaceGuard, MicroSkin Tubeless Easy
- Saddle: Prologo Dimension, T4.0, Microfibre cover, 143mm width
- Seatpost: Vitus ZX-1 Aero
- Stem: Prime Doyene Aluminium
- Bars: Prime Primavera Aluminium
- Weight: 8.09kg (Medium)
Auro TT £2999.99-£3999.99
Only launched in 2019, the Auro TT is fully certified by the UCI and is focused on aerodynamic efficiency to make it fast and race-ready. It’s packed with features to save you watts, starting with the T700 Hi-Mod UD carbon frameset with aero optimised internal cable routing and an integrated carbon aero stem and fork.
The Auro also features direct mount brakes, with the rear brake integrated into the frame under the chain stays, an integrated seat clamp with an aero seat post, and an oversized BB to increase power transfer.
Auro Team eTap AXS TT £3999.99
- Frame: Carbon T700-HM UD UCI Certified, BB30
- Forks: UD Full Carbon Tapered UCI Certified
- Drivetrain: SRAM Force eTap AXS
- Cassette: SRAM 10-28T CS XG 1270
- Chainset: SRAM Force AXS Carbon, 48-35T,
- Brakes: Tektro Direct Mount T531F, Aluminium Direct Mount Caliper
- Wheels: Prime Black Edition Carbon Tubeless; Depth: Front: 60mm; Rear: 85mm
- Tyres: Continental Ultrasport II Folding 700c x 25c
- Saddle: Vitus TT
- Seatpost: Vitus Auro Carbon Integrated, 370mm, UD Carbon
- Stem: Vitus Auro Carbon Integrated, UD Carbon
- Bars: Zipp Vuka Alumina & EVO 70 Clip-On Extensions,42mm Base bar
- Weight: 8.78kg (Size Large )
Vitus Zenium Carbon £999.99-£2499.99
The Vitus Zenium Carbon is an all-rounder which aims to perform across the board, from local criteriums to speedy sportives, weekend club runs. Stick on some robust tyres and you’ve got yourself a go-to winter training bike.
This Vitus classic was redeveloped to a carbon platform in 2019, and now features an expanded range for 2020.
Zenium Carbon CRS Di2 Disc £2499.99
- Frame: Carbon T700-HM Internal cable routing, PF30
- Forks: UD Full Carbon Tapered
- Drivetrain: Shimano Ultegra R8070 Di2 11spd
- Cassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000 11-30T
- Chainset: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 50-34T
- Brakes: Shimano Ultegra Hydraulic Flat Mount 160/140mm Rotors
- Wheels: Prime Baroudeur Aluminium Disc Tubeless
- Tyres: Vee Road Runner 700c x 28c B-Proof Aramid Belt, Skinwall
- Saddle: Vitus
- Seatpost: Vitus Carbon UD Carbon, 27.2mm x 350mm, 12mm offset
- Stem: Vitus AL6061 3D Forged
- Bars: Vitus Aero AL6061
- Weight: 8.2kg (Medium)
Razor £549.99-£799.99
Sharing the same compact geometry as the Carbon Zenium, the Razor is a sporty, comfortable and durable road bike available in disc and rim brake options.
The 6061 double butted aluminium frame has been designed with a compact geometry paired with a carbon fork giving you the perfect balance of speed and comfort. The tapered head tube paired with the carbon fork and steerer result in lightweight, responsive steering.
The double butted frame reduces weight in key areas yet allows thicker sections where added strength equals enhanced performance. The result is a perfect blend of flex and stiffness providing a comfortable yet efficient ride
Razor VR Disc £799.99
- Frame: Aluminium 6061-T6 Double Butted, BSA Threaded BB Shell
- Forks: UD Full Carbon Tapered
- Drivetrain: Shimano Sora R300 9spd
- Cassette: Shimano CS-HG400 11-28T, 9-Speed
- Chainset: Shimano Sora R3000 50/34T 9-Speed
- Brakes: TRP Spyre C610C, 160mm rotor
- Wheels: Vitus Alloy Wheelset, 6-bolt
- Tyres: Vee Road Runner 700c x 28c, Skinwall
- Saddle: Vitus
- Seatpost: Vitus AL6061, 27.2mm x 350mm, 12mm offset
- Stem: Vitus AL6061 3D Forged, bar bore 31.8mm, +/- 7 degrees
- Bars: Vitus Road AL6061, 124mm drop x 80mm reach
- Weight: 10.13kg (Large)
For more information and to see the full ranges, head over to Vitus’ website.