Vuelta a España 2021 route: No Madrid finish and a ‘historic new climb’ on the menu

The Vuelta a España released the route for the 2021 edition of the race back in February with the race taking place entirely inside the Spanish borders but without the usual finish in the capital city of Madrid.

The reasons for it being an all-Spanish route is due to the pandemic and keeping it as closed off as possible from Covid-19, which is still very much a major issue in the world.

It will run between August 14 and September 5 with 3336km to ride with a time trial finish in the famous A Caruña city of Santiago de Compostela instead of the usual procession into the capital city of Madrid.

Vuelta 2021 full route (Image credit: Unipublic)

Race director Javier Guillen said: “The world is going through a very tough time right now, and this is being particularly felt in our country.

“For this reason, we wished to design a different kind of race. It is an ambitious Vuelta, that will cover many kilometres, but will stay only within Spain. We want to showcase our country: its beauty and its potential as a tourism world leader.

“We will be present in many territories, with a huge variety of terrains and unprecedented locations, while also visiting some of the country’s largest tourist centres. This is our way of entertaining people and of promoting tourism as we await a gradual return to normality.”

Kicking off with a start inside the cathedral in Burgos for a 7.1km time trial, the usual early summit finish comes on stage three on the Picón Blanco where the first signs of the top riders will be shown.

They then head to the southern coast and the cities of Valencia, Alicante and another summit finish of the Alto de Velefique in the region of Almería. The climb is likened to the famous Alpe d'Huez in France with its hairpin bends.

More climbing comes with brief breathers and days for the sprinters in between, but the focus will be on the new climb of the Pico Villuercas on stage 14 before heading into the final week and the beasts that are the Lagos de Covadonga, Alto d'El Gamoniteiru and a short sharp climbing day on stage 20 to Castro de Herville in a 'mini Classic'.

The race will come to an end with an individual time trial into the famous pilgrimage city of Santiago de Compostela.

One new inclusion to the race is the bonus sprints at the top of some key climbs during the race in an attempt to make the race more exciting.

Vuelta a España 2021 route

Stage one - Burgos to Catedral (7.1km, ITT)

Vuelta 2021 stage one (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage two - Caleruega to Burgos (166.7km)

Vuelta 2021 stage two (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage three - Santo Domingo de Silos to Picón Blanco (202.8km)

Vuelta 2021 stage three (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage four - El Burgo de Osma to Molina de Aragón (163.9km)

Vuelta 2021 stage four (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage five - Tarancón to Albacete (184.4km)

Vuelta 2021stage five (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage six - Requena to Alto de la Montaña de Cullera (158.3km)

Vuelta 2021 stage six (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage seven - Gandía to Balcón de Alicante (152km)

Vuelta 2021 stage seven (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage eight - Santa Pola to La Manga del mar Menor (173.7km)

Vuelta 2021 stage eight (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage nine - Puerto-Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique (188km)

Vuelta 2021 stage nine (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 10 - Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria (190.3km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 10 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 11 - Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén (133.6km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 11 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 12 - Jaén to Córdoba (175km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 12 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 13 - Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena (203.7km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 13 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 14 - Don Benito to Pico Villuercas (165.7km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 14 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 15 - Navalmoral de la Mata to El Barraco (197.5km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 15 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 16 - Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana (180km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 16 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 17 - Unquera to Lagos de Covadonga (185.8km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 17 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 18 - Salas to Altu d'El Gamoniteiru (162.6km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 18 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 19 - Tapia to Monforte de Lemos (191.2km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 19 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 20 - Sanxenxo to Mos. Castor de Herville (202.2km)

Vuelta 2021 stage 20 (Image credit: Vuelta a España/ASO)

Stage 21 - Padrón to Santiago de Compostela (33.8km, ITT)