Vuelta a España 2021 route: No Madrid finish and a ‘historic new climb’ on the menu
The route for the third and final Grand Tour of the season is set to test the legs with nine uphill finishes
The Vuelta a España released the route for the 2021 edition of the race back in February with the race taking place entirely inside the Spanish borders but without the usual finish in the capital city of Madrid.
The reasons for it being an all-Spanish route is due to the pandemic and keeping it as closed off as possible from Covid-19, which is still very much a major issue in the world.
It will run between August 14 and September 5 with 3336km to ride with a time trial finish in the famous A Caruña city of Santiago de Compostela instead of the usual procession into the capital city of Madrid.
Race director Javier Guillen said: “The world is going through a very tough time right now, and this is being particularly felt in our country.
“For this reason, we wished to design a different kind of race. It is an ambitious Vuelta, that will cover many kilometres, but will stay only within Spain. We want to showcase our country: its beauty and its potential as a tourism world leader.
“We will be present in many territories, with a huge variety of terrains and unprecedented locations, while also visiting some of the country’s largest tourist centres. This is our way of entertaining people and of promoting tourism as we await a gradual return to normality.”
Kicking off with a start inside the cathedral in Burgos for a 7.1km time trial, the usual early summit finish comes on stage three on the Picón Blanco where the first signs of the top riders will be shown.
They then head to the southern coast and the cities of Valencia, Alicante and another summit finish of the Alto de Velefique in the region of Almería. The climb is likened to the famous Alpe d'Huez in France with its hairpin bends.
More climbing comes with brief breathers and days for the sprinters in between, but the focus will be on the new climb of the Pico Villuercas on stage 14 before heading into the final week and the beasts that are the Lagos de Covadonga, Alto d'El Gamoniteiru and a short sharp climbing day on stage 20 to Castro de Herville in a 'mini Classic'.
The race will come to an end with an individual time trial into the famous pilgrimage city of Santiago de Compostela.
One new inclusion to the race is the bonus sprints at the top of some key climbs during the race in an attempt to make the race more exciting.
Vuelta a España 2021 route
Stage one - Burgos to Catedral (7.1km, ITT)
Stage two - Caleruega to Burgos (166.7km)
Stage three - Santo Domingo de Silos to Picón Blanco (202.8km)
Stage four - El Burgo de Osma to Molina de Aragón (163.9km)
Stage five - Tarancón to Albacete (184.4km)
Stage six - Requena to Alto de la Montaña de Cullera (158.3km)
Stage seven - Gandía to Balcón de Alicante (152km)
Stage eight - Santa Pola to La Manga del mar Menor (173.7km)
Stage nine - Puerto-Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique (188km)
Stage 10 - Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria (190.3km)
Stage 11 - Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén (133.6km)
Stage 12 - Jaén to Córdoba (175km)
Stage 13 - Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena (203.7km)
Stage 14 - Don Benito to Pico Villuercas (165.7km)
Stage 15 - Navalmoral de la Mata to El Barraco (197.5km)
Stage 16 - Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana (180km)
Stage 17 - Unquera to Lagos de Covadonga (185.8km)
Stage 18 - Salas to Altu d'El Gamoniteiru (162.6km)
Stage 19 - Tapia to Monforte de Lemos (191.2km)
Stage 20 - Sanxenxo to Mos. Castor de Herville (202.2km)
Stage 21 - Padrón to Santiago de Compostela (33.8km, ITT)
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
