Vuelta a España 2024 start list: Primož Roglič leads Red Bull, Carlos Rodríguez for Ineos Grenadiers

The 79th edition of the Vuelta a España begins this Saturday, and as a result, many teams have been announcing their lineups for the Grand Tour ahead of the big day.

Three-time champion Primož Roglič has successfully recovered from injury in order to race his second three-week race for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and will surely go in as the favourite. He will be joined by Aleksandr Vlasov, who also crashed out of the Tour de France, along with Dani Martínez, in a strong team.

Roglič is the favourite, but the race is also wide open. Defending champion Sepp Kuss will race for Visma-Lease a Bike, alongside Wout van Aert, making his debut in Spain, and Cian Uijtdebroeks.

A strong UAE Team Emirates squad is due to be led by João Almeida and Adam Yates, but they are joined by a team full of GC contenders, with Marc Soler, Isaac Del Toro, Pavel Sivakov and Brandon McNulty all there too.

Ineos Grenadiers will be spearheaded by Carlos Rodríguez and Thymen Arensman, who will both be aiming for the podium at least, with Josh Tarling riding a Grand Tour for the first time.

Meanwhile, Nairo Quintana will return to the Vuelta, a race he won in 2016, for the first time since 2019. The Movistar squad also includes perennial podium hopeful Enric Mas.

The 2024 race begins on Saturday 17 August in Lisbon, Portugal and finishes in Madrid, Spain, just over three weeks later on 8 September.

Eight men are allowed in each squad, with a mix of climbers, sprinters, general classification hopefuls and domestiques. All 18 WorldTour teams will be present, alongside ProTeams Israel-Premier Tech, Lotto Dstny, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Equipo Kern Pharma.

Below are the confirmed squads for the race. We will update this page with more riders as teams are announced.

Vuelta a España 2024 start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Astana Qazaqstan

FORTUNATO Lorenzo

BRUSSENSKIY Gleb

GAROFOLI Gianmarco

SCHELLING Ide

TEJADA Harold

UMBA Santiago

VINOKUROV Nicolas

LÓPEZ Harold Martín

Bahrain Victorious

TIBERI Antonio

CARUSO Damiano

GRADEK Kamil

HAIG Jack

KEPPLINGER Rainer

MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

TRÆEN Torstein

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

PARET-PEINTRE Valentin

ARMIRAIL Bruno

BOUCHARD Geoffrey

GALL Felix

LAFAY Victor

BERTHET Clément

DE PESTEL Sander

O'CONNOR Ben

dsm-firmenich PostNL

POOLE Max

BITTNER Pavel

HAMILTON Chris

LEEMREIZE Gijs

LEIJNSE Enzo

NABERMAN Tim

TUSVELD Martijn

VAN DEN BERG Julius

EF Education-EasyPost

Equipo Kern Pharma

CASTRILLO Pablo

MIQUEL Pau

BERRADE Urko

GUTIÉRREZ Jorge

IRIBAR Unai

PARRA José Félix

RUIZ Ibon

SOTO Antonio Jesús

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Groupama-FDJ

GAUDU David

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

GENIETS Kevin

GERMANI Lorenzo

KÜNG Stefan

PACHER Quentin

ROCHAS Rémy

THOMPSON Reuben

Ineos Grenadiers

ARENSMAN Thymen

HEIDUK Kim

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

RIVERA Brandon Smith

RODRÍGUEZ Óscar

DE PLUS Laurens

TARLING Joshua

RODRÍGUEZ Carlos

Intermarché-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

RICCITELLO Matthew

TEUNS Dylan

BENNETT George

FRIGO Marco

WOODS Michael

RAISBERG Nadav

SHEEHAN Riley

STRONG Corbin

Jayco AlUla

SCHMID Mauro

DE MARCHI Alessandro

ENGELHARDT Felix

ZANA Filippo

BERHE Welay Hagos

DUNBAR Eddie

SCOTSON Callum

HARPER Chris

Lidl-Trek

Lotto Dstny

DE GENDT Thomas

VAN EETVELT Lennert

KRON Andreas

LIVYNS Arjen

SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo

GREGAARD Jonas

CAMPENAERTS Victor

MONIQUET Sylvain

Movistar

MAS Enric

QUINTANA Nairo

SÁNCHEZ Pelayo

RUBIO Einer

LAZKANO Oier

CANAL Carlos

ARCAS Jorge

OLIVEIRA Nelson

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

ADRIÀ Roger

ALEOTTI Giovanni

DENZ Nico

GAMPER Patrick

LIPOWITZ Florian

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

ROGLIČ Primož

VLASOV Aleksandr

Soudal Quick-Step

UAE Team Emirates

SOLER Marc

ALMEIDA João

YATES Adam

DEL TORO Isaac

SIVAKOV Pavel

BARONCINI Filippo

VINE Jay

MCNULTY Brandon

Visma-Lease a Bike

KUSS Sepp

VAN AERT Wout

GESINK Robert

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

AFFINI Edoardo

VALTER Attila

VAN BAARLE Dylan

UIJTDEBROEKS Cian