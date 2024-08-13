Vuelta a España 2024 start list: Primož Roglič leads Red Bull, Carlos Rodríguez for Ineos Grenadiers
All the teams and riders for the 79th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour
The 79th edition of the Vuelta a España begins this Saturday, and as a result, many teams have been announcing their lineups for the Grand Tour ahead of the big day.
Three-time champion Primož Roglič has successfully recovered from injury in order to race his second three-week race for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and will surely go in as the favourite. He will be joined by Aleksandr Vlasov, who also crashed out of the Tour de France, along with Dani Martínez, in a strong team.
Roglič is the favourite, but the race is also wide open. Defending champion Sepp Kuss will race for Visma-Lease a Bike, alongside Wout van Aert, making his debut in Spain, and Cian Uijtdebroeks.
A strong UAE Team Emirates squad is due to be led by João Almeida and Adam Yates, but they are joined by a team full of GC contenders, with Marc Soler, Isaac Del Toro, Pavel Sivakov and Brandon McNulty all there too.
Ineos Grenadiers will be spearheaded by Carlos Rodríguez and Thymen Arensman, who will both be aiming for the podium at least, with Josh Tarling riding a Grand Tour for the first time.
Meanwhile, Nairo Quintana will return to the Vuelta, a race he won in 2016, for the first time since 2019. The Movistar squad also includes perennial podium hopeful Enric Mas.
The 2024 race begins on Saturday 17 August in Lisbon, Portugal and finishes in Madrid, Spain, just over three weeks later on 8 September.
Eight men are allowed in each squad, with a mix of climbers, sprinters, general classification hopefuls and domestiques. All 18 WorldTour teams will be present, alongside ProTeams Israel-Premier Tech, Lotto Dstny, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Equipo Kern Pharma.
Below are the confirmed squads for the race. We will update this page with more riders as teams are announced.
Vuelta a España 2024 start list
Alpecin-Deceuninck
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
Astana Qazaqstan
FORTUNATO Lorenzo
BRUSSENSKIY Gleb
GAROFOLI Gianmarco
SCHELLING Ide
TEJADA Harold
UMBA Santiago
VINOKUROV Nicolas
LÓPEZ Harold Martín
Bahrain Victorious
TIBERI Antonio
CARUSO Damiano
GRADEK Kamil
HAIG Jack
KEPPLINGER Rainer
MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran
SÜTTERLIN Jasha
TRÆEN Torstein
Cofidis
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
ARMIRAIL Bruno
BOUCHARD Geoffrey
GALL Felix
LAFAY Victor
BERTHET Clément
DE PESTEL Sander
O'CONNOR Ben
dsm-firmenich PostNL
POOLE Max
BITTNER Pavel
HAMILTON Chris
LEEMREIZE Gijs
LEIJNSE Enzo
NABERMAN Tim
TUSVELD Martijn
VAN DEN BERG Julius
EF Education-EasyPost
Equipo Kern Pharma
CASTRILLO Pablo
MIQUEL Pau
BERRADE Urko
GUTIÉRREZ Jorge
IRIBAR Unai
PARRA José Félix
RUIZ Ibon
SOTO Antonio Jesús
Euskaltel-Euskadi
Groupama-FDJ
GAUDU David
BYSTRØM Sven Erik
GENIETS Kevin
GERMANI Lorenzo
KÜNG Stefan
PACHER Quentin
ROCHAS Rémy
THOMPSON Reuben
Ineos Grenadiers
ARENSMAN Thymen
HEIDUK Kim
NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
RIVERA Brandon Smith
RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
DE PLUS Laurens
TARLING Joshua
RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
Intermarché-Wanty
Israel-Premier Tech
RICCITELLO Matthew
TEUNS Dylan
BENNETT George
FRIGO Marco
WOODS Michael
RAISBERG Nadav
SHEEHAN Riley
STRONG Corbin
Jayco AlUla
SCHMID Mauro
DE MARCHI Alessandro
ENGELHARDT Felix
ZANA Filippo
BERHE Welay Hagos
DUNBAR Eddie
SCOTSON Callum
HARPER Chris
Lidl-Trek
Lotto Dstny
DE GENDT Thomas
VAN EETVELT Lennert
KRON Andreas
LIVYNS Arjen
SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
GREGAARD Jonas
CAMPENAERTS Victor
MONIQUET Sylvain
Movistar
MAS Enric
QUINTANA Nairo
SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
RUBIO Einer
LAZKANO Oier
CANAL Carlos
ARCAS Jorge
OLIVEIRA Nelson
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
ADRIÀ Roger
ALEOTTI Giovanni
DENZ Nico
GAMPER Patrick
LIPOWITZ Florian
MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
ROGLIČ Primož
VLASOV Aleksandr
Soudal Quick-Step
UAE Team Emirates
SOLER Marc
ALMEIDA João
YATES Adam
DEL TORO Isaac
SIVAKOV Pavel
BARONCINI Filippo
VINE Jay
MCNULTY Brandon
Visma-Lease a Bike
KUSS Sepp
VAN AERT Wout
GESINK Robert
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
AFFINI Edoardo
VALTER Attila
VAN BAARLE Dylan
UIJTDEBROEKS Cian
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
