Vuelta a España 2024 start list: Primož Roglič leads Red Bull, Carlos Rodríguez for Ineos Grenadiers

All the teams and riders for the 79th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour

Primož Roglič at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The 79th edition of the Vuelta a España begins this Saturday, and as a result, many teams have been announcing their lineups for the Grand Tour ahead of the big day.

Three-time champion Primož Roglič has successfully recovered from injury in order to race his second three-week race for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and will surely go in as the favourite. He will be joined by Aleksandr Vlasov, who also crashed out of the Tour de France, along with Dani Martínez, in a strong team.

