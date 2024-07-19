Recovered from Covid, Sepp Kuss set to defend his Vuelta title

While missed in France, Kuss is training hard in preparation for the August racing

Sepp Kuss wears the red leader's jersey at the 2023 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Sepp Kuss will race to defend his Vuelta a España title come August 17. After a Covid infection derailed his Tour de France appearance, the American is recovered, training well and will race the Spanish Grand Tour, Visma - Lease a Bike coach Grischa Niermann has told Velo.

Last year, Kuss became the first American male in a decade to win the Maillot Rojo and only the second American male rider to do so.

