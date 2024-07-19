Recovered from Covid, Sepp Kuss set to defend his Vuelta title
While missed in France, Kuss is training hard in preparation for the August racing
Sepp Kuss will race to defend his Vuelta a España title come August 17. After a Covid infection derailed his Tour de France appearance, the American is recovered, training well and will race the Spanish Grand Tour, Visma - Lease a Bike coach Grischa Niermann has told Velo.
Last year, Kuss became the first American male in a decade to win the Maillot Rojo and only the second American male rider to do so.
The 29-year-old Coloradoan has long been lauded as one of the best climbers and helpers in the peloton – so much so that his teammates nicknamed him "the mailman" because he "always delivers" as a super-domestique, riding in service of his teammates.
He has been instrumental in the success of Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglič, but in Spain last summer, Kuss finally got a shot at his own glory and made it count. Kuss earned the red jersey after stage eight and managed to keep it all the way to Madrid 13 stages later.
Cycling fans worldwide loved this underdog story and squarely placed themselves behind the super domestique under the "Team Kuss" banner.
In his eighth season as a professional, Kuss showed himself, his team, and the world that he has what it takes to be a team leader when given the opportunity. But opportunities don't come often on a powerhouse team like Visma - Lease a Bike.
Yet, rather than seeking leadership opportunities at lesser teams, Kuss extended his Visma - Lease a Bike contract through 2027, embracing being the "second card" to Vingegaard after Roglič went to Bora, convinced he'll be given more chances to ride for himself.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
But these opportunities –given or taken– have yet to materialise this season. He used the spring stage races to get in shape, with apparent little expectation from his team to perform, as the big focus was on the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.
At the Tour, Kuss was once again enlisted to ride in service of the defending, two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard—the valued mountain lieutenant reporting for duty.
He didn't get the chance, however. Kuss left the Critérium du Dauphiné after stage seven earlier in June with Covid symptoms and failed to recover in time for the Tour.
In his absence, a peak-fit Tadej Pogačar is making it awfully difficult for Vingegaard to deliver his team the three-peat they are looking for. While missed in France, Kuss has used this downtime to fully recover from the Covid virus, train at altitude and prepare for the August racing. He also shared some joyous news of a personal nature: the 29-year-old and his wife, Noemi Ferré, are expecting their first child.
"He's good again, and he's training well," confirmed Niermann, who fully expects Kuss to race in August and take the opportunity to defend his Vuelta crown.
The 2024 Vuelta a España starts on Saturday, August 17, with a time trial in Lisbon, Portugal. This year's race will once again fought in the mountains, as there's just one flat stage in the entire 21 days of racing. The 2024 route is bookended by a short individual time trial on either end, but for Kuss, a master of the mountains, the mountain-heavy course does look promising.
You'll be able to follow the race with stage-by-stage coverage right here on Cycling Weekly.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
'I'm sorry': Uncontrollable tears for Tour de France rider who just misses out on stage win
What if that was Mattéo Vercher's one and only opportunity to win a stage in the Tour de France?
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
How Visma-Lease a Bike plan to attack Tadej Pogačar in Tour de France queen stage: 'For sure Jonas goes there'
The Dutch team are hoping to replicate their successes of the past two years to take the battle for the yellow jersey into the final weekend.
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Sepp Kuss says he can win the Tour de France - but can he really?
The American is a master of the mountains, but he'll have to topple the Visma-Lease a Bike hierarchy if he wants a yellow jersey
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Vuelta a España 2024 route: Sprinters beware, there is just one flat stage
Climbs of Lagos de Covadonga, Cuitu Negru and Picón Blanco star in typically mountainous route
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Thousands of Sepp Kuss fans come out to welcome home their Vuelta hero
Today, it was America's turn to celebrate Sepp Kuss, the first American in a decade to win a Grand Tour, as Durango welcomed home their hero in style.
By Henry Lord Published
-
Sep Kuss' home town of Durango gears up for homecoming celebration - and everyone's invited
The La Vuelta winner will be welcomed back to his hometown with a good old-fashioned American jubilee on October 19
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Where it all started — Sepp Kuss’ Vuelta win means everything to his hometown of Durango, Colorado
The town of Durango is ecstatic. Its hometown hero, Sepp Kuss, finally got his shot and made it count, winning the Vuelta a España ahead of his team leaders, Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič.
By Henry Lord Published
-
Sepp Kuss soars to 808 Strava KOMs in 2023 — more than any other pro
With more than 800 Strava KOMs, Sepp Kuss has claimed more crowns than any other professional athlete thus far in 2023.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Tweets of the week: GC Sepp Kuss vs Jumbo-Visma breaks the internet
Did we see a team cowed into making a tactical decision because of social media? Maybe
By Adam Becket Published
-
Spanish police arrest man for trying to cause crash at Vuelta a España
There have been multiple attempts to sabotage this year's race
By Tom Davidson Published