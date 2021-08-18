Watch Peter Sagan show off his amazing bike handling skills on rapid downhill mountain bike course

Peter Sagan has shared a video showing off his amazing bike handling skills on a downhill mountain bike course.

The superstar rider has been riding off -road with his friends as he uses the mountain bike as a "different kind of training" before the World Championships and Paris-Roubaix later this year.

Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has been riding his mountain bike as he recovered from an infection in his knee, which he got in the second week of the Tour de France after a stage three crash.

The Slovakian star posted a video of him riding his mountain bike down a very dusty and technical downhill mountain bike course on Instagram, with a caption saying: "A different way of training on my bike that I enjoy a lot! Thanks to Luca Leonardi for following me and filming me!"

It is not unusual for Sagan to train on his mountain bike, as he started his cycling career off-road.

He has also said that he would like to look at having a go at mountain bike and gravel races for his new squad, Team TotalEnergies, who he will join for the 2022 season, along with his entourage of riders, staff members and kit sponsors, including Specialized bikes.

TotalEnergies boss, Jean-René Bernaudeau, spoke about this when Sagan was announced to be joining his team: "Peter seeks to preserve himself. He has created around him a sort of micro-enterprise, with very close people, which allows him to be happy,

"It is also a vision of cycling. When I met him at his home in Monaco, he asked me half-heartedly, as if he didn't dare, if he could participate in gravel events. It's a new market that is linked to ecology, urban mobility, the pleasure that he and I are looking for. This will open new doors."

Sagan wouldn't be the first road rider to compete across disciplines in mountain biking or gravel. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) regularly race on the mountain bike, while current and former pros race on the gravel and MTB in the US, including Alex Howes, Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Nippo), Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix), Laurens Ten Dam, Peter Stetina and Ian Boswell.

Sagan, three time world road race champion on the road, still has big objectives to focus on this season though with Bora-Hansgrohe, first and foremost the World Championships taking place in Leuven, in the Flanders region of Belgium, before he heads to Paris-Roubaix in October to likely end his season.