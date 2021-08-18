Watch Peter Sagan show off his amazing bike handling skills on rapid downhill mountain bike course
The Slovakian has said he may be looking to race mountain bike and gravel with new team in 2022
Peter Sagan has shared a video showing off his amazing bike handling skills on a downhill mountain bike course.
The superstar rider has been riding off -road with his friends as he uses the mountain bike as a "different kind of training" before the World Championships and Paris-Roubaix later this year.
Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has been riding his mountain bike as he recovered from an infection in his knee, which he got in the second week of the Tour de France after a stage three crash.
>>> Thibaut Pinot says he set his fastest ever Strava time on Ballon d'Alsace as he trained for comeback
The Slovakian star posted a video of him riding his mountain bike down a very dusty and technical downhill mountain bike course on Instagram, with a caption saying: "A different way of training on my bike that I enjoy a lot! Thanks to Luca Leonardi for following me and filming me!"
It is not unusual for Sagan to train on his mountain bike, as he started his cycling career off-road.
He has also said that he would like to look at having a go at mountain bike and gravel races for his new squad, Team TotalEnergies, who he will join for the 2022 season, along with his entourage of riders, staff members and kit sponsors, including Specialized bikes.
TotalEnergies boss, Jean-René Bernaudeau, spoke about this when Sagan was announced to be joining his team: "Peter seeks to preserve himself. He has created around him a sort of micro-enterprise, with very close people, which allows him to be happy,
"It is also a vision of cycling. When I met him at his home in Monaco, he asked me half-heartedly, as if he didn't dare, if he could participate in gravel events. It's a new market that is linked to ecology, urban mobility, the pleasure that he and I are looking for. This will open new doors."
Sagan wouldn't be the first road rider to compete across disciplines in mountain biking or gravel. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) regularly race on the mountain bike, while current and former pros race on the gravel and MTB in the US, including Alex Howes, Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Nippo), Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix), Laurens Ten Dam, Peter Stetina and Ian Boswell.
Sagan, three time world road race champion on the road, still has big objectives to focus on this season though with Bora-Hansgrohe, first and foremost the World Championships taking place in Leuven, in the Flanders region of Belgium, before he heads to Paris-Roubaix in October to likely end his season.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
