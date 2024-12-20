Where did all the Covid bikes go?

So many bikes bought during Covid are no longer being ridden. Have they been stored, or sold? You might even be riding one yourself

multi-coloured bikes in a row
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

The Covid pandemic was only four years ago, but it feels almost unreal now. Like a half-forgotten dream – and not a good one either.

There was nothing make-believe about it though. We know that much in part because of the reverberations it sent through the cycling industry – a crashing wave of boom then bust that sent it reeling.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1