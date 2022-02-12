Who is Kim Heiduk, Ineos Grenadiers' young German signed to bolster their sprint and Classics options?
The 21-year-old spent three years at the U23 team Lotto-Kern Haus
The start of the season always heralds questions like "who does X ride for now?' and queries such as "who's that riding for them?"
One rider who many spectators will be saying those exact words about in the coming weeks is Kim Heiduk, one of five riders under the age of 22 that Ineos Grenadiers signed this winter.
They handed him in his first WorldTour contract at the age of 21 after three seasons with the development outfit Lotto - Kern Haus, his only two wins coming last spring with a stage at the Tour d'Eure-et-Loir and taking the U23 German national road race title.
Aside from results databases showing his solid but not mighty-impressive results as an U23 rider, very little is known about the German. And believe us on that: aside from Ineos' own article announcing the signing, you have to scour the depth of the internet to even find some quotes attributed to him. Therefore, Cycling Weekly decided to investigate a little further and ask the man himself.
"I started racing aged 10 and at 14 I chose cycling over football as I was winning a lot until I was 15," Heiduk says. "But then I started my apprenticeship when I was 16 and I started to develop later. I wasn't bad, but I wasn't the best rider in Germany."
An apprenticeship, he says, just like his fellow German Georg Steinhauser is doing concurrently with his job as a pro rider for EF Education-Easy Post. "More or less the same one!" Heiduk laughs. "I'm not sure of the name in English but it's working with metal. I did it earlier than him though, finishing when I was 17.
"It was full time, 7am until 4pm, full days working. At the time it was OK, but now it would have been a lot harder."
After that, the Bayern Munich fan (he insists he doesn't support the perennial Bundesliga champions just became they win all the time) began racing for the German team Lotto - Kern Haus, and he emerged as a rider comfortable racing sprints and across lumpy terrain.
"I have to say that those three years were really important to me. I am maybe more late into my development than others, and they allowed me to learn, giving me the chance of racing with older guys and U23s. I never had pressure racing and last year I got the chance to go and win some races."
With Elia Viviani's return to Ineos Grenadiers, Tom Pidcock's excellence and Ethan Hayter proving that he is capable of winning fast finishes and on Classics-type parcours, Heiduk has been brought in to bolster their options in such races.
"It's one of the biggest teams in the world, and they are also changing a bit from the past," Heiduk says of his new employees.
"Look back five years ago and they were more of a Grand Tour and stage race team, but now they are more interested in other races like the Classics and Elia for the sprints.
"They have a different mindset. Stage racing is the most important racing for the team, but they don't only want to be good at that."
Can Heiduk be a threat? "The team don't put any pressure on me, and I'm not sure if I can win a race this year as I have a lot to learn, but we will see.
"I want to do my work for the team first and a goal would be hopefully later this year I can go for a sprint or have more of a free role in some races.
"I like the Classics, cobbles, colder weather and I also like the chaos in fighting for position before a sprint."
>>> He wears an iconic Red Bull helmet, but 'I didn’t know what the f**k I was doing': the Bora-Hansgrohe ex-skier and novice cyclist on settling into WorldTour racing
Heiduk made his debut for Ineos at the recent Etoile de Bessèges and is expecting to be part of the team's roster during Opening Weekend, the races Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne - Brussels - Kuurne the traditional season openers.
He will be getting plenty of opportunities in the races that suit him, more experiences to continue his changing life.
"It's clear that I have to work harder than before," he said. "I can now say that cycling is not a hobby anymore - it is my job.
"Things have definitely changed. I can't say them all as there are so many different things, but even my English skills are much better now than what were a few weeks or a month ago.
"I was really nervous before the first of two training camps, but I now I feel really good in the team, welcomed, and I'm looking forward."
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Elia Viviani outsprints the pack in wind-blown stage one of Tour de la Provence
The Ineos Grenadiers rider took his first victory since returning to the team
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Peloton offers year's free membership in 2,800 staff's redundancy package amid large scale cost-cutting measures
The indoor fitness brand has suffered a massive drop in sales over the last couple of months
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Surprise: Egan Bernal posts video of himself walking unaided following crash
Colombian has returned home for rehab after spending two weeks in hospital after his collision
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It’s like being born again': Egan Bernal on being alive after crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider says his life changed in a second, as he is released from hospital after crash
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal leaves hospital in Colombia two weeks after training crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider now faces "long" rehabilitation, no complications reported
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Filippo Ganna to be given opportunities at Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix this year
Italian rouleur says he wants to prove he is more than "just" a time triallist and track specialist
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: pressure of World Championships seems 'relatively tranquil' compared to Olympics
British star heads to the cyclocross World Championships as one of the outstanding favourites
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2022? We take a look through the wardrobe
Now almost all the kits are out, here are our measured ratings of racing kit ahead of the 2022 season
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers release update on Egan Bernal: multiple fractures confirmed as he remains in ICU
The Colombian has undergone two successful surgeries
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers enlist Dan Bigham to bring F1 engineering to bike racing
The Englishman will be allowed to ride time-trials as well as helping the team with aerodynamics
By Adam Becket • Published