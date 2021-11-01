Ineos Grenadiers announce signing of German under 23 national road race champion

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed the signing of Kim Heiduk, the German under 23 national road race champion. The signing is the first of four rider announcements that Ineos will have today.

Heiduk has signed a two-year deal with the team, after spending three years with Team Lotto-Kern Haus. The 21-year-old joins the team in January 2023, and is clearly excited at the prospect of working in a team that includes riders such as Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, and Filippo Ganna.

“As soon as I heard about Ineos’ interest, I knew it was the right team for me," Heiduk said. "It was an incredible feeling and I’m delighted to become a Grenadier.

“I’m a very disciplined rider and I’m focused on what I need to improve over the next two years. I believe I can be good in the Classics and I’ve had a lot of fun in those races. I see myself as a pretty good sprinter but I don’t know where I’ll be with the pros. It’s not very easy to win a race solo, so it’s good to have a sprint.



“I can’t wait to experience lots of different races next year. It will be all about discovery and development.”

Heiduk won the under 23 German road race title in May, and managed further impressive results at the Tour of Rhodes, Tour d'eure-et-Loir and Orlen Nations Grand Prix, before suffering a few crashes which halted his season. Regardless, he is clealy looking forward to joining Ineos Grenadiers, while also complimenting his former team.

The German expressed his gratitude to Lotto-Kern Haus for their support over the last three years.

"I was with the team for three seasons and I was very happy. They helped me feel confident and it was the right team for my development. I now feel the same about this next step and I can’t wait to start.”

Heiduk signed his deal with the British team after going on a training ride with development sports director Christian Knees in their native Germany. The pair's relationship has helped the young rider integrate into the team, with deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth looking forward to Heiduk joining.

He said: “Kim had an impressive start to 2021 and all of our interactions with him have been extremely positive. He’s determined to learn and improve and he’s starting his professional career from a great place. We’re excited to see him push on next year and adapt to life as a Grenadier.”