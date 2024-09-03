'I’ve been silently weathering a dark and tumultuous storm that broke my helmet and my spirit' - Rebecca Rusch debuts podcast series about traumatic brain injury

The multi-time off-road cycling champion and extreme adventurer discusses her comeback from a serious concussion in 2021 in a new four-part podcast series: Brain Storm.

Rebecca Rusch riding on a gravel trail
(Image credit: Rebecca Rusch)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Cycling legend Rebecca Rusch is known for a lot of things: her four Leadville Trail 100 MTB wins, her Unbound victory, and her seven total world champion titles across multiple sports such as biking and skiing. Some may even know Rusch for her Emmy win for her cycling-focused documentary, Blood Road. But few have known the trials Rusch has gone through to overcome a concussion-turned-life-altering-brain-injury the past few years.

"For the last couple of years, I’ve been silently weathering a dark and tumultuous storm, suffering the invisible injury of a mild concussion from a bike crash that broke my helmet and my spirit," the so-called Queen of Pain shares. "At the time of my crash, I had little knowledge about concussion recovery other than “rest, stay off screens and you’ll be fine in a couple of weeks.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest