Wout van Aert to lead group ride on ROUVY as part of series of pro livestreams on indoor training app

Wout van Aert is to lead a group ride on ROUVY this week, as the first of a series of pro-led events on the app.

The Visma-Lease a Bike star will take part in the ride on Thursday, 30 October at 5pm GMT/6pm CET/1pm EDT on the indoor training app, with a live Q&A following. The Belgian has recently returned from an off-season holiday, and is likely ramping things up towards cyclo-cross.

Van Aert and whoever decides to take part will be virtually riding on Tenerife’s Pico del Teide, 23.1km with 376m elevation gain, so a nice way to blow out the cobwebs inside, or the cobwebs on your home trainer. Participants can even see a livestream of Van Aert tackling the same route via Instagram; it's open to all ROUVY subscribers.

Thursday's event will be the first in a number of events where ROUVY riders will be joined by cyclists from Visma-Lease a Bike and Lidl-Trek over the winter. 6,500 people signed up to the first ride with Van Aert, so it is a popular activity.

The press release reads: "Opportunities to ride with cycling’s elite are few and far between, but ROUVY is making this a near-reality with these live-streamed social rides where you’ll get to virtually rub shoulders with some of the world’s best riders."

"We’re always looking for ways to add engagement to our users’ indoor cycling experience, and connecting with the professional riders and teams which we work closely with is a great way to bring together riders of all levels in one virtual event," Antonín Parma, ROUVY's product experience director, said.

"It’s also a perfect way for us to spotlight some of the stunning and exciting ride routes we have from all around the world coming this autumn - from popular training camp destinations such as Tenerife, Denia and Calpe, to much more far-flung corners of the world, including recent additions like Bolivia, Sri Lanka and Tajikistan."

If you're wondering whether to plump for Rouvy or Zwift for your indoor riding this winter, then take a look at our guide, all part of indoor training week here at Cycling Weekly. Subscription to Rouvy costs $19.99 / £17.99 a month, although there is a free trial for new users. For more info on the Wout van Aert ride, click here.