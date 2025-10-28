Zwift launches biggest map expansion for five years with new New York routes

Zwift has launched its biggest map expansion for five years, with 31km of new roads added in an update this week.

As part of Zwift Unlocked on the indoor riding platform, stage four to be precise, Zwift users can now ride more around a virtual New York, beyond the realms of Central Park.

"Zwift’s take on New York City comes with a twist," the press release from the American company reads. "Set 100 years in the future, riders and runners can explore the city in an entirely new way, thanks to its futuristic network of glass sky roads around Central Park.

"This latest expansion however, takes Zwifters outside of Manhattan, through Times Square, over Brooklyn Bridge and into historic Prospect Park. In contrast to the challenging climbs of around Central Park, this expansion brings new faster, rolling roads."

There are 15 new routes to explore, 12 of which are for cyclists, three for runners, with five more to come. They range from 'Watts the Limit', 31km with 219m of elevation, to 'Fuhgeddaboutit', which is 79km long, with 838m of elevation. Users can gain double XP during the Zwift Unlocked event.

New York updates follow Tropic Rush and Dùn Dash; Watts of the Wild and Electric Break; and London Calling and Scotland After Party as fresh areas of the map. There is more New York to come, on 3 November.

The new roads to explore on your indoor workout, whatever home trainer you're using, are just part of the update, with new "Power Segments" coming to Zwift, too.

"Located within the New York Subway, Zwifters will find the all-new Power Segments where pure watts are all that matter," a spokesperson for Zwift said. "Power Segments will appear on the map as a glowing start arch with a timer displayed. Once you hit the arch, it’s go time! The aim of the game is to hold maximum power for the specified duration.

"To help Zwifters with their effort, an average wattage display will show on the HUD alongside their historic 90-day and one-year power bests. Jerseys are on offer for those with the biggest watts but personal improvement is the main aim here, so personal results will take priority when crossing the finish arch. In total, there will be six new Power Segments to tackle, helping Zwifters work on their five, 10 and 20-second peak power."

Zwift Unlocked is just one of Zwift's updates this autumn. Coincidentally, it is also indoor training week on Cycling Weekly, which you can read more about here.