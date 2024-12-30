'You keep it going because you know it makes a difference' - Meet the local hero introducing young people to cycling in the UK

Kettering CC’s stalwart volunteer Roland Bell goes above and beyond for the club and the community

A grey haired man, Roland Bell, in a high-vis vest aqnd black hoodie in the rain
(Image credit: Future/Andy Jones)
Adam Becket
By
published
in Features

Roland Bell was meant to be stepping back at Kettering Cycling Club, before the pandemic struck. Four years on, he’s still there, plugging away. “Just before Covid we were getting to the point where I was hoping I could do a handover and step back,” the 63-year-old tells me over the phone from his home. “But because cycling was still permitted, we started a summer holiday school. All the children turned up. So we carried on going.”

His stepping back soon became stepping up. “I was effectively left holding the baby,” he says. “Rather than give it up, I decided to keep it going and reinvigorate it. You keep it going because you know it makes a difference.”

