Zwift commits to continuing as 'an open-platform' amid Wahoo lawsuit

Zwift has sought to reassure users that it has no intention of ceasing its compatibility with Wahoo products after the turbo-trainer manufacturer launched legal action against the online cycling software company.

Earlier this week, Wahoo confirmed that it was suing both Zwift and JetBlack over two turbo trainer designs it said were “copycat products” that are “bad for the cycling community.”

The dispute relates to the new Zwift Hub turbo trainer which was launched last month .

Wahoo is one of the biggest producers of cycling accessories whereas Zwift is the go-to indoor training platform for many cyclists worldwide. The two companies' products work hand-in-hand, although the news of the legal dispute caused concern for customers who are users of both that they might cease to be compatible.

In light of the allegations, Zwift has sought to reassure both its present and future customers that it will remain “an open platform”.

A statement released by the company to Cycling Weekly read: “We understand that this ongoing litigation has caused concern among some Zwift customers.

"We would therefore like to take this opportunity to assure our present and future customers that Zwift is committed to being an open platform that integrates with all third-party hardware options.

“The Zwift experience will not be impacted by this litigation. We have a long history of collaboration with our hardware partners, and we have every intention for this collaboration to continue.”

Despite taking legal action against the fellow American company, Wahoo made it clear in its initial statement that it intends to continue to work with Zwift in the future.

Furthermore, the designer of the Elemnt Roam made clear that it “values Zwift as a partner” and that its goal is “to continue to work together to serve our joint consumers and grow the indoor cycling business".

Zwift said that the new Zwift Hub turbo trainer represents an “easy” and “more affordable” setup that will make getting started on indoor training more accessible for many.

The company also made clear that it "strongly rejects and will contest" the allegations made by Wahoo.

It added: "It is our belief that creating this new more affordable category of smart trainers will help drive further market innovation that will undoubtedly benefit the end customer.”