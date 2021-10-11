Zwift confirms dates for 2022 UCI Cycling E-sports World Championships - and anyone can qualify
Community riders are being given the chance to qualify for the e-sports World Championships, once again hosted by Zwift
By Ryan Dabbs
Zwift is set to host the 2022 UCI Cycling e-sports World Championships on 26 February, 2022 with any riders given the opportunity to qualify this time around.
A new qualification pathway will make the 2022 e-sports World Championships the most accessible yet, because community riders around the world will have the chance to qualify. Rather than the process being specifically reserved for higher level competitors, the qualification pathway for this e-sports World Championships provides everyone with a chance.
Five Continental Qualifiers, covering Oceania, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas will take place on 27-28 November, with the top five from each race awarded a start in the Elite 2022 UCI Cycling e-sports World Championships. The qualifying members will race for their respective National Federation.
Eric Min, Zwift CEO and Co-Founder, said: “I’m delighted that community racers will be offered this new pathway into the UCI Cycling e-sports World Championships in 2022.
“Cycling e-sports was born from community racing, no different to any other form of e-sports competition, and it’s within this community where most of the talent lies. Cycling e-sports is a new discipline and skill, tactics and experience all play a huge role. I truly believe that we are creating one of the most accessible forms of competition.”
The UCI will also award automatic invites to 23 National Federations, which depends on a combination of cycling e-sports community size and the depth of talent on both e-sports and UCI road rankings.
UCI President, David Lappartient, said: "I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the success of last year’s milestone event with the second UCI Cycling Esports World Championships.
“The Olympic Virtual Series held earlier this year showed how cycling e-sports has the ability to drive global participation in cycling. It is therefore exciting to reveal a new opportunity for emerging cycling e-sports stars enabling them to compete with household names from the UCI WorldTour peloton.”
Centred around New York's Central Park, the 2022 e-sports World Championships will move from Zwift's virtual world of Watopia, to its New York map, which is set 100 years into the future, with elevated glass roads providing riders with views of the Manhattan skyline.
Both the men's and women's Elite fields will cover 54.9km for the race, while field size, broadcast exposure and prize money will also be equal for both men’s and women’s races.
Winners will also get both a digital and physical rainbow jersey, confirming them
as esport cycling world champions.
-
-
Live stream the British Road National Championship 2021: How to watch the fights for the prestigious jerseys
The races take place around the city of Lincoln for the 2021 edition after over two years of waiting
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Lotus 110 meeting at Thruxton celebrates 25 years since the UCI banned them
'UCI Bandits' category in the National Closed Circuit Championship commemorates 25 years of the Lugano Charter
By Simon Smythe •
-
Do you have what it takes to win a pro contract through Zwift?
Entries for the Zwift Academy 2021 are open now
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Zwift unveils new Japan-inspired virtual destination
Eight new routes and 53 miles of roads for Zwifters to enjoy
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Zwift now lets users hide display so you can ‘lose yourself’ in game
Zwift has launched a new feature that lets riders hide their power and distance displays, letting them immerse themselves in the game.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
How to win a WorldTour contract on Zwift
The ultimate prize for any aspiring racer is a WorldTour contract – and that’s the irresistible award offered by Zwift Academy. But what does it take to win?
By Rebecca Charlton •
-
The first-ever e-cycling team for prisoners is being launched
For those who think Zwift sessions are tantamount to a prison sentence, we'll now find out the truth once and for all
By Jonny Long •
-
Cycling Weekly club 10 hall of fame
Join us on Zwift each Wednesday evening for a ten mile time trial on one of five courses in the virtual world
By Simon Richardson •
-
Millar and Colclough crowned Cycling Weekly e-racing champions
Join us on Zwift every Saturday at 10.30am
By David Bradford •
-
Zwift racing vs Base Building: Which is the best way to build fitness over winter?
During another national lockdown, Vicky Ware assesses whether continual Zwift racing is a safe and effective way to build fitness over winter
By Cycling Weekly •