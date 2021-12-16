Adidas The Indoor Shoe launches: ‘lightweight and breathable for the most demanding sessions’

Just over a year since Adidas returned to cycling after a 15-year absence with its The Road Shoe, the brand has launched its first indoor cycling shoe.

The Indoor Shoe is, according to Adidas, “designed to provide breathability, comfort and performance to all indoor cyclists. From spinning classes to home workouts, The Indoor Shoe has been created for the intensity of indoor, and the power that it unlocks.”

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas says the shoe’s lightweight upper is made in part with recycled materials. It features two open mesh windows to help increase ventilation while a Velcro strap closure is specced to enable easy entry and quick adjustments.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Indoor Shoe is compatible with all three-bolt pedal clip systems.

Reworking its pun from the launch of the The Road Shoe, the brand claims that cycling has always lived in the soul of Adidas from its earliest days of Adi Dassler creating cycling footwear in the 1950s and through countless triumphs of the three white stripes on black leather. Eddy Merckx famously had an Adidas signature model cycling shoe.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Furthermore, consultations with cycling communities in London, Los Angeles and Germany highlighted that the culture of cycling is changing and showed a greater demand for versatile products that fit into their lives on and off the bike.

The Indoor Shoe joins The Road Shoe, Velosamba and The Gravel Shoe - designed for road, city and gravel cycling respectively.

In Adidas’s press release, Celine Del Genes, general manager, Adidas Specialist Sports, said: “The launch of the Indoor Shoe once again broadens our family of cycling footwear, inviting another section of the global cycling community to clip in and get the most out of cycling, however and wherever they choose to.

“Our ambition is to cater to the needs of a rapidly developing new cycling culture by creating accessible high-quality products that empower more people to clip in and ride. The Indoor Shoe will help cyclists get even more out of such a beautifully intense and rewarding version of the sport, by providing the breathability, comfort and performance in even the most intense sessions.”

The Indoor Shoe launches in three colourways - Core Black, Acid Red and White/Silver Metallic.

The Adidas Indoor Shoe is available via Adidas’s website and has a RRP of £110/$130.

Buy Adidas The Indoor Shoe from Adidas in the UK

Buy Adidas The Indoor Shoe from Adidas in the USA

Don't miss our buyer's guide to indoor cycling shoes here.