'At the workshop we jokingly refer to carbon frames as single use plastic:' Hobby cycling is far from a ‘green’ activity

With few hobby cyclists using bike rides to replace car journeys, how can we reduce the carbon footprint of our favourite activity?

Mechanic looks over a WorldTour bike
The WorldTour does not have a set of rules around longevity in the same way that Formula 1 does
(Image credit: Future)
Undercover Mechanic
By
published
in News

On my ride into work one day last week, I ended up stopping to pick up several gel wrappers from the side of the road. Our shop is on a pretty popular cycling route and this is not an uncommon occurrence. Then, later that day, we built up three bikes from scratch and practically filled the skip with waste cardboard packaging. This got me thinking about how environmentally friendly cycling really is.

Undercover Mechanic

Cycling Weekly's Undercover Mechanic will be publishing his thoughts on the state of the industry once a month. He's been working with bikes for over two decades, offering servicing on models from some of cycling's best (and worst) marques. You'll find him at all major trade shows and events, just don't expect him to make himself known.

