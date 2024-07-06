The Undercover Mechanic's best and worst from Eurobike 2024

The annual Eurobike show is an opportunity for the cycling industry to collectively show off its wares. This year, over 1,900 exhibitors pitched up, each of them vying for the attention of distributors, shop owners, and the media alike.

Given the vast number of products on display, over 150,000 square meters of exhibition space in Frankfurt, trying to figure out what's hot and what's not can be a daunting task - even for trade show veterans.

Fortunately, our Undercover Mechanic has been at the show, casting his eye over an array of bikes, components, and accessories, to bring you a collection of highlights, and a few lowlights. And, if you're hungry for more, then be sure to check out the feast of new kit our tech editor Simon Fellows unearthed, too.

Undercover Mechanic Cycling Weekly's Undercover Mechanic will be publishing his opinions on the state of the industry once a month. He's been working with bikes for over two decades, offering servicing on models from some of cycling's best (and worst) marques. You'll find him at all major trade shows and events, just don't expect him to make himself known.

Funky pedal systems

There are hundreds of pedal systems on display at this year's show, but these caught my eye - and not for all the right reasons.

While the ClipClap strap-on pedals and MagPed's magnetic system (with a rather large stack height) might be the perfect solution for someone, I would argue that these fall into the category of "just because you can doesn’t mean you should". I'm sure there will be commuters out there who disagree.

Integrated stem spacers

First it was headset sizes, then it was bottom bracket standards, and the next in line for the greatest number of available standards appears to be the connection between the frame and integrated stems. The result is a plethora of adapters. These look useful. However, I can't see many stores keeping a huge stock of each, so don’t expect a quick turnaround.

Recycled carbon spacers

Cycling is often considered to be a "green" activity, however, our industry has plenty of work to do on the sustainability front. Thankfully, this is clearly a priority for many brands.

There are lots of brands on display showing clever ways to be greener, even down to these headset spacers made from recycled carbon, from small Chinese brand CW, and the world's first carbon-neutral tyre from Norwegian company ReTyre.

Royal Bikes

I loved this bike from Royal, which easily converts from a balance bike to a pedal bike. This approach gives young riders a clear progression to aim for, and it cuts down on waste, which is better for the planet.

TRP Vistar x Classified

This groundbreaking groupset already got a mention in tech editor Simon Fellows' update, but for good reason. I have to commend TRP for the new wireless shiftset design specifically to work with Classified rear hubs. The result is integrated, wireless, 2x12 shifting - with no front mech to worry about and better chain alignment. The hood ergonomics were impressive to the hand as well.

One thing not many people are discussing when it comes to this innovation is that a seat tube that doesn't have to cope with the stresses of an electronic front mech and also be might lighter, too.

Bikone bottom brackets

I love it when a brand creates a world-beating product, by accident.

Spanish brand Bikone mostly produces torque sensors for e-bikes, but in the process, it's come up with incredibly accurate and well-sealed bottom brackets that exceed nearly everyone else’s standards. The result is bearings that run smoothly and last way longer than normal. They must be good because they are currently being used on all the Team UAE bikes.

BikeBotix wheelbuilders

Following on from my last article, detailing what you should really look for in a wheelset, I thought I would introduce you to BikeBotix - whose Mach1 Machinery is very likely to have produced your wheelset, if you own a set of £1,000 carbon hoops.

A more general observation is that carbon spokes are now definitely "a thing", they were visible on a lot of booths, including those known for producing more affordable wheelsets.

Gel storage aplenty

A lot of brands appear to have been prioritising gel storage in their latest designs.

Certainly, it's good to have somewhere to put your empty wrappers, but in my humble opinion, this might be overkill. I prefer an old-fashioned banana to fuel my rides anyway. However, I'm well aware that many triathletes and long-distance time triallists may disagree.

Lore 3D printed shoes

3D printing still seems to be the term on everyone's lips, with Selle Italia launching the new custom saddle line and start-up Lore promoting its custom carbon shoe, which can be built based on a 3D scan of your feet.

The weird and the wonderful...

There are always some weird and wonderful things on display and these are a selection of things that brought a smile to my face, especially the Wallace and Gromit style side car and the BBQ on a bike from PhatFour.

Both might raise the question 'why' for the majority, but might well be the perfect solution for someone.

Wipperman cassette/chainring checker

My find of the show goes to this unassuming little tool from Wipperman, which easily allows you to check if a cassette or chainring is worn or not.

In my mind, this litle gadget is a stroke of genius - I can't understand why it hasn’t been done before.