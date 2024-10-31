Battery anxiety no more? Hammerhead Karoo’s first major update promises 35+ hours of battery life

The software update allows users to choose between three different battery modes, potentially extending the battery life from 15 hours to more than 35 hours

Hammerhead Battery Saver Update
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

While its share of the GPS cycling computer market is still relatively small, Hammerhead, with its Karoo series, is steadily gaining recognition. Originally a software company, Hammerhead came to market with its first Karoo computer in 2017, followed by the Karoo 2 in 2020. The Karoo gained a loyal following thanks to its superior display, precise navigation capabilities and outstanding user experience.

Cycling component powerhouse SRAM acquired Hammerhead at the end of 2021 and earlier this year, they unveiled its latest, and most promising, iteration: the Karoo (yes, a return to its original name).

